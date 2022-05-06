‘Good luck’; Özil sends a message to Necaxa prior to the Repechage

Midtime Editorial

The Necaxa is very close from dispute one of the most important duels of Clausura 2022. The Rayos managed to turn around the bad situation they experienced with Pablo Guede and now, with Jimmy Lozano, they will play the Repechage of this tournament vs Blue Cross. The duel will be highly demanding, so one of your investors I wish you the best.

Mesut Ozilformer player of teams like Real Madrid or Arsenal is one of the shareholders of the Mexican team, so took advantage for send them a message in their social networks, hoping that they manage to prevail and go to the Liguilla.

“Good luck for the playoffs tomorrow, I hope they can win this game,” The former German international posted on his official Twitter account, where he has shared several messages related to the Mexican team.

The Rays managed to qualify to the Repechage to finish ninth in the regular tournament, in which they added a total of 23 points, only ahead of teams like Atlético San Luis, Cougars and Mazatlan.

The duel against Cruz Azul will be played at the Azteca Stadium and cwill start at 5:45 p.m. (Central Mexico time). This meeting can be seen on TUDN and followed live at halftime.