«Good luck to Mancini» – Corriere.it

from Salvatore Riggio

The former national team coach, responsible for the most sensational elimination of the last 60 years, says goodbye on the day in which the Azzurri must win the ticket for the 2022 World Cup

On the day of farewell Giampiero Ventura. Ironically, on Friday 12 November, a few hours after Italy’s decisive match against Switzerland, at the Olimpico in Rome, to get the direct pass to the World Cup in Qatar 2022. Avoiding the playoffs, this year changed from four years ago, fatal to the former coach in 2017 against Sweden. A defeat that will forever link Ventura’s name to the World Cup missed in Russia in 2018, 60 years after the one failed by coach Alfredo Foni against Northern Ireland (15 January 1958) – in a race that has gone down in history as «The battle of Belfast »- which did not allow the Azzurri to go to Sweden in 1958, at the first World Cup won by Pele with Brazil.

“I’ve decided to stop. I don’t want to deal with field speeches anymore. After 37 years of football with a lot of satisfaction and some negative moments I think it is my right to resume my life. Years go by, I want to enjoy my life ”, Ventura told“ Tuttomercatoweb ”, in the interview with the“ Face to face ”column. Furthermore, the former coach made his best wishes to Mancini’s national team: “I wish Mancini a big good luck so that he can go to the World Cup and win them.” A huge regret that the World Cup missed for Ventura. A bitterness that he will never forget. As he had told, at the time, in an interview with “La Gazzetta dello Sport”: “I did not find meaning, but I have an explanation: I played football for 35 years, on the pitch, but I have never dealt with politics sporty, I have never been part of a system. I’ve always thought that being matters more than appearing. That producing matters more than promising. The project I had put on the table was going well. I had inherited the oldest Italy of the last 50 years and I was rejuvenating it with the massive inclusion of young people: I made 14 new players debut. If we had qualified these young people would have been included in the list for the World Cup where I still believe that Italy would have done well. Russia 2018 it had to be the springboard to be among the favorites at the 2020 European Championships. It all made sense and it worked until the match against Spain. After that match an unprecedented demolition started, a premeditated crime never seen before ».

And again: «After the defeat against Spain a continuous delegitimization began: I became the only one to blame for all evils. The FIGC spectator, the team saved: all the fault of Ventura. Why did I stay? I wonder too. Out of passion, out of affection, out of presumption, I don’t really know either. I only know that at that moment I felt a strong attachment to the blue and to all that it had always represented for me. I felt that in spite of everything we would make it. Certainly this is my very big fault ».