Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, interview with Emma Thompson at Sundance 2022

Emma Thompson talks freewheeling about sex, taboo and female pleasure as she recounts what it felt like to have metaphorically and truly stripped naked on the set of Good Luck to You, Leo Grande.

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande: Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack in one scene

Emma Thompson lights up the Sundance 2022 with its presence also in this second virtual edition. The English actress is getting argued for the role she plays in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, that of a widow who hires a young escort to get rid of certain sexual taboos. Good Luck to You, Leo Grande is an intimate film, shot almost entirely in a London hotel room. Alongside Emma Thompson we find the young Irish actor Daryl McCormack in the role of the mysterious Leo Grande, charming and self-confident, but who in turn hides some weaknesses. Almost entirely female film, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande sees Australian Sophie Hyde behind the camera who used Katy Brand’s solid script.

Emma Thompson was the first choice for such a delicate role, which required a certain amount of courage. “The script is extraordinary” explains the actress. “I read it in 30 seconds and I knew I had to do it immediately. It was different from anything I’ve done before, I hadn’t encountered any of this, so original and profound, We never talk about pleasure or shame in a useful way, but this is a film that explores reality, it doesn’t send messages. I want stories of this kind and I dreamed of such a character. “

The sexual revolution has mostly liberated men

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande: Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack at Sundance 2022

Playing a woman who talks freely about female sexual pleasure, orgasms and intercourse is not an everyday thing, but Emma Thompson is happy to have broken a taboo with her performance that she calls “liberating”, far from the romantic heroines of Jane Austen or Love Actually: “Not being a romantic heroine is just what makes her interesting. This is not a love story, but a film about intimacy. Finally a character free from the baggage of romance, which has harmed us for decades. Too many expectations spoil. the chance to meet someone we like. Nancy is one of the many English women who lived by strict moral rules until one day she realized that those rules are of no use. Nancy strips herself physically and emotionally for the first time. time without the romantic need “.

Emma Thompson at a public event

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande was shot in just 19 days after five days of rehearsal. The actors arrived on the set already prepared already prepared also thanks to a rather unusual rehearsal method. “The first day we all tried naked, me, Daryl and the director” reveals Emma Thompson. “We discussed the aspects that were difficult for us, our weak points. Starting with such intensity was a challenge, a pure experience, very different from when you are on set surrounded by 200 people and you have to carve out a space for yourself. to get into character “.

How to get rid of a character

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande: Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack in one scene

By agreeing to star in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, Emma Thompson helped counter certain taboos that continue to survive to this day. For the actress “The sexual revolution has served men more than women. History teaches us that female pleasure is not important to the world. Men buy sex to enjoy it, but the opposite is not true. Woman is controlled, virginity is an absolute value. Perhaps it is necessary to face taboos like a woman in her 60s who pays a young man to please herself “.

Among the challenges faced in the film is also that of showing herself naked in front of the camera at 62. “Getting naked in a world where women are asked to be slim, fit, perfect. Nothing has changed, it’s the same tyranny, they ask you to lose weight, they make you lose confidence.” Thompson confesses. “In the final scene my Nancy does something incredible. A woman who looks in the mirror without any kind of judgment about herself, in a totally relaxed way, is the hardest thing I have had to act in life. I had never found the courage to do anything like that. I trusted the director, but it was really very difficult “. But how to overcome the set trauma? After years of experience, Emma Thompson has her recipe: “At the end of the film, I cried a lot. Usually, though, to leave a character behind, I switch to another movie where I play a villain with a lot of prosthetic makeup. It helps a lot.”.