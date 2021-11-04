Good morning: “The defeat in La Spezia still burns. Juric? Doesn’t look at the age “

The words to Torino Channel of the young grenade defender, one of the great protagonists of the start of the season of Ivan Juric’s Torino

Andrea Calderoni

Alexander Good morning answered some questions from Torino Channel in view of Saturday’s match between Spezia and Turin. The young grenade defender under the guidance of Ivan Juric is growing a lot and is establishing himself as a starter.

If we say explosive and perky, what do you answer?

“I am reminded of the coach’s words that made me very happy at the conference.”

Is there talent and work at the base of your growth and maybe even a little more self-esteem?

“That yes. But I always like to put work and dedication first because these are the aspects that are seen in the long term”.

Has Juric been carrying out a project with you since retirement?

“Yes, with the coach we started a path of work on strength and on the movements / games that he asks of us. A work started right from the retreat in Val Gardena”.

Left arm in the three-man defense but also in a lateral thrust perspective using your aerobic skills. A first taste against Sampdoria?

“Yes, it’s true. This is a role that I can play if necessary. I have to improve further in my movements. In the three I feel better, but I am working hard to grow as a fifth defender as well.”

What do you expect more from you now?

“First of all, continue the work on strength with the trainers and then also technically I have to try to improve more and more”.

You’re also a great chess player, aren’t you?

“Yes, but for now I have left aside the study of chess a bit to study the movements in the penalty area to score”.

Spezia is the youngest team in Serie A, Toro is fourth. A beautiful showcase?

“Yes, a nice showcase that shows how the coach keeps to work and does not look at age. Just look at those who train well and who are committed. This is important for us youngsters.”

Burn 4 to 1 last year?

“Absolutely yes, it’s a burning game. In fact, we will arrive energized and determined to win the victory.”

One or two adjectives to describe how Torino should be on Saturday in La Spezia?

“Tough, as we have been in these games, and cynical, because sometimes we have collected less than we have built and we have missed goals. We hope they arrive on Saturday”.

_FOLLOW THE WHOLE TIM SERIES ON DAZN. ACTIVATE NOW_