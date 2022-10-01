Despite the recent bump in users, Netflix is ​​still one of the most outperformed streaming services on the market, closely followed by other platforms such as Amazon Prime Video or Disney Plus.

Although the highlight of the platform are the series of success like Stranger Things, its cinema should not be left aside either, because little by little it is incorporating some of the most interesting movies to watch, whether or not they are its own production.

However, with so much content in its catalog, there are times that, for one reason or another, certain movies are completely ignored by the Netflix algorithm and go completely unnoticed by its users, despite being quite good.

Today, in Hobby consoles, we review some good Netflix movies that the algorithm ignores and that are very worthwhile.

WHISKEY

Year : 2004

: 2004 Duration : 105 min.

: 105 min. directors : Juan Pablo Rebella and Pablo Stoll

: Juan Pablo Rebella and Pablo Stoll Gender: Dramatic comedy

Directed by Juan Pablo Rebella and Pablo Stoll, Whiskey is a dramatic comedy film starring, among others, Andrés Pazos, Mirella Pascual, Jorge Bolani, Ana Katz and Daniel Hendler.

It tells the story of Jacobo Köller, an owner of a modest sock factory who drags a gray life and suffocating monotony. His relationship with Marta, his trusted employee, is strictly work-related and is marked by silence and routine.

This monotony is suddenly threatened by the announcement of the unexpected visit of Herman, Jacobo’s brother who lives abroad and with whom he has lost contact for years. It is then that Jacobo asks Marta for help to face such an uncomfortable situation..

TRIP

Year : 2021

: 2021 Duration : 113 min.

: 113 min. Director : Tommy Wirkola

: Tommy Wirkola Gender: black comedy

Between the little known movies on netflix we have Tripa black comedy directed by Tommy Wirkola starring Noomi Rapace, Aksel Hennie, André Eriksen and Christian Rubeck, among others.

Its plot tells the story of Lars and Lisa, a couple who lost the love that brought them together in the beginning and who now struggle to maintain their marriage and their ambitions.

Lars’ career as a film director has stalled in soap operas, and Lisa, an actress, hasn’t landed a role in years. Lars feels ignored and is going through financial difficulties. Lisa thinks that Lars is a self-centered coward gone bad.

Nothing in their lives has turned out the way they thought, least of all their marriage. That’s why planning a weekend trip to a family cabin in the woods seems to give them both a chance to get rid of each other forever..

TO SUN

Year : 2019

: 2019 Duration : 156 min.

: 156 min. Director : Chung Mong-hong

: Chung Mong-hong Gender: Drama

Directed by Chung Mong-hong, To Sun is a netflix original movie starring, among others, Chen Yi-Wen, Samantha Ko, Wu Chien-Ho, Greg Han Hsu and Liu Kuan-Ting.

The film tells the story of a complicated family. A-Ho, the youngest son, has always been a troublesome boy, and for this he has finally ended up in jail. Because of that his father, A-Wen, has pinned all his hopes and expectations on his introverted eldest son, A-Hao.

THE ILLUSTRIOUS CITIZEN

Year : 2016

: 2016 Duration : 118 min.

: 118 min. directors : Mariano Cohn and Gaston Duprat

: Mariano Cohn and Gaston Duprat Gender: Dramatic comedy

Between the Netflix recommended movies that your algorithm ignores we have the distinguished citizena co-production between Argentina and Spain directed by Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat.

The cast of the film includes actors Oscar Martínez, Dady Brieva, Andrea Frigerio, Belén Chavanne, Nora Navas, Iván Steinhardt, Manuel Vicente, Marcelo D’Andrea, Gustavo Garzon and Emma Rivera.

Its plot follows the story of Daniel Mantovani, an Argentine Literature Nobel Prize winner who left his town to live in Europe and succeeded in writing about everything that happened in his town.

When the mayor of the town invites him to name him an Illustrious Citizen, Daniel decides to cancel all his plans and fly back to his town. After years away, his arrival triggers a series of situations between his figure and the people of the place.

THE APOSTLE

Year : 2018

: 2018 Duration : 129 min.

: 129 min. Director : Gareth Evans

: Gareth Evans Gender: horror thriller

Another of the best netflix movies that very few know is The Apostlea horror thriller written and directed by Gareth Evans starring Dan Stevens, Michael Sheen, Lucy Boynton and Mark Lewis Jones, among others.

Its plot places us in the year 1905 and tells the story of Thomas Richardson, a tormented son of a wealthy family who must travel to a remote island on a rescue mission: his beloved sister has been kidnapped by a sect and only he can save her. from the clutches of torture and fanaticism.

To achieve your goal, Thomas will have to infiltrate as one more of his parishioners in a community that, the more we go into it, the more it will force us to squirm in our seats as we discover, together with its protagonist, the dangerous secrets it hides.. Here we leave you our review of The Apostle.

SETBACK

Year : 2016

: 2016 Duration : 104min

: 104min Director : Oriol Paulo

: Oriol Paulo Gender: thriller

In the Spanish field we find among the best Netflix movies and that go completely unnoticed Contratiempo, an interesting thriller directed by Oriol Paulo.

The film has a cast of the stature of Mario Casas, Ana Wagener, Bárbara Lennie, José Coronado, Francesc Orella and Paco Tous, among others.

Its plot revolves around Adrián Doria, a young and successful businessman whose life turns upside down when one day he wakes up in a hotel room next to the corpse of his lover.

Accused of murder, he decides to hire the services of Virginia Goodman, the best witness trainer in the country. Over the course of one night, counselor and client will work to find a reasonable doubt that will free him from jail. Here is our review of Contratiempo.

A SHADOW IN MY EYE

Year : 2021

: 2021 Duration : 107 min.

: 107 min. Director : Ole Bornedal

: Ole Bornedal Gender: war drama

Written and directed by Ole Bornedal, a shadow in my eye is a Netflix original movie starring Danica Curcic, Alex Høgh Andersen, Fanny Bornedal, and Bertram Bisgaard Enevoldsen, among others.

Its plot is set on March 21, 1945, in the midst of World War II, where the British Royal Air Force embarked on a mission to bomb the Gestapo headquarters in Copenhagen.

The raid had fatal consequences, as some of the bombers accidentally attacked a school and more than 120 people were killed, 86 of whom were children. Don’t miss out on our review of A Shadow in My Eye.

MOTHER!

Year : 2017

: 2017 Duration : 120 min.

: 120 min. Director : Darren Aronofsky

: Darren Aronofsky Gender: Psychological thriller

One of the recommended Netflix movies that the algorithm ignores is Mother!film directed by Darren Aronofsky that stars a cast of the stature of Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer.

The film follows a married couple whose private life changes completely when strangers arrive at his quiet home unannouncedleaving the woman surprised when she sees that her husband allows them to enter their home.

As more people arrive, little by little her husband’s behavior becomes more strange, which makes her start to get stressed and tries to kick everyone out of her house. Here you can read our review of Mother!.

So far our review of these good Netflix movies that the algorithm ignores and that are very worthwhile.