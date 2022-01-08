good news ahead of Lazio. And Zhang arrives in Milan

It arrived at Milan from the United States today at noon the president of theInter Steven Zhangwhich for the first time since the Scudetto party last May 23 will be in the stands at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium is Sunday, for the game of A league against the Lazioboth Wednesday, for the Super Cup against the Juventus.

Inter, Zhang returns to Milan

But first, ad Appiano Gentilethere will be the first meeting in person with the technician Simone Inzaghiarrived last summer on the bench of the Italian champions. In addition to the Pinetina Zhang he will also greet the players, also in this case for the first time since the attempt (in vain) to ask for a cut in salaries at the end of last season. It is very likely that, on the occasion of one of the two matches of the following days, there may also be a greeting to Christian Eriksen.

All the transfer goals of Inter

Then there are the transfer market issues, which the president and management will discuss to find further reinforcements for a team that was already in an extraordinary moment of physical and technical form before the Christmas break.

The first announcement, now imminent, will be that of the arrival on a free transfer basis of the Cameroonian goalkeeper of theAjax André Onanawho has already passed the pragmatic medical examinations. It will release itself from Borussia Moenchengladbach the German defender Matthias Ginteranother strong name on the Nerazzurri’s agenda.

Other names in the crosshairs are, for the Brazilian’s defense Turin Bremerin midfield Davide Frattesiwhich is of the Sassuolo as another great goal of the Italian champions but for the attack, Gianluca Scamacca. Always for the offensive department always remains on the list Julian Alvarez of the River Platewhose agent is expected in Milan in these days.

Furthermore, as regards the January market, a left winger is being sought and the most popular are the Serbian Filip Kostic ofEintracht Frankfurtthe French Lucas Digne ofEverton and the Algerian Ramy Bensebaini of Borussia Monchenglabdach.

Inter, renewal issue: priority to that of Brozovic

Then there are the delicate issues of renewals: the contract is in fact expiring Ivan Perisic, Samir Handanovic and especially Marcelo Brozovicconsidered indispensable in the game economy of Inter by Simone Inzaghi. But the signing of the two-year renewal for executives is expected: Beppe Marotta, Piero Ausilio, Dario Baccin And Roberto Samaden.

Dzeko returns negative to Covid-19: available with Lazio

Finally, moving on to the current squad situation, Edin Dzekosubjected to a swab today and trained separately, he finally tested negative at Covid-19 and from tomorrow he will be able to re-join the team and will be available for the match against Lazio. However, he remains disqualified Hakan Calhanogluwho could not serve the stop turn against the Bologna.

