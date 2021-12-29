Sports

Good news at Naples, a top player has been recovered

Good new in the house of Naples that comes out, even if not completely from the emergency unavailable.

Naples, Insigne negative

Lorenzo Insigne is back at your disposal dthe Luciano Spalletti. The player is indeed a result negative to the molecular swab to which he underwent in the past few hours. The captain of the Neapolitan team will thus be regularly present at the resumption of training scheduled for tomorrow, December 30th, at the sports center of Castel Volturno.

Napoli, Insigne also recovered for Juve

The player will almost certainly be available for the big match of 6 January against Juventus. The player, at the moment, health issues aside, is in a stalemate.

Negotiations for the renewal go ahead but Insigne is getting closer to accepting the Toronto FC offer (over 9 million a year plus bonuses until 2027). The player remains one of the pillars of Naples who will try to do everything to keep the squad playing. Naples, which must still be careful because the renewal issue concerns many, such as Mertens and Ospina.

Naples, the others unavailable

An important pawn has been recovered but several absent in the Neapolitan home remain starting from Mario Rui, disqualified after being booked in the last round of the championship against Spezia.

Obviously, the players were also absent (Koulibaly, Osimhen, Ounas and Anguissa) engaged in the African Cup, while Fabian Ruiz and Lozano they are still in home isolation after both having tested positive for Covid.

Good news at Naples, a top player has been recovered

