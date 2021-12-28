Health always comes first. And on this we could say that there is no kind of doubt. In fact, when someone makes a wish, they always do it thinking about their state of health, hoping that they are well and in strength. But in order for this to be achieved, one must commit and persevere. The body, in fact, is a perfect machine. But it needs every gear to move in the right way in order to function properly. In this case, therefore, we must get used to performing or avoiding actions (daily or not), which are approved by a trusted doctor, in order to really be calm and take care of our body.

Good news because this very simple habit to take would remove the risk of contracting cardiovascular disease

There are some habits, in fact, that may not be exactly suited to a strong and safe state of health. For example, in our previous article, we highlighted one that many people usually do in the morning. And this, however trivial it may seem, could compromise some gears in our body. Likewise, there are others who can absolutely become our greatest allies. And they are often very simple to put into practice. In fact, there is good news because this very simple habit to take would remove the risk of contracting cardiovascular disease.

Being satisfied with oneself is the habit that we should start practicing in order to take care of our health

It seems that some actions, which we should put into practice to promote our health, are simpler than expected. And one of these could be to start being satisfied with ourselves or to change something in our life in order to become it. The Istituto Superiore di Sanità explains it to us in detail. According to a study, published in the “European Heart Journal”, in fact, this is one of the secrets to be able to protect our cardiovascular health. The research, which lasted 6 years and conducted on 8,000 workers aged about 49, showed that those who had satisfaction in different fields of their life, contracted coronary-cardiovascular risks more difficult. It seems that personal, family, work and physical fulfillment helps, in some way, to reduce this risk by 13%, which certainly frightens many.

The advice of scholars, in this case, would be to take care above all of one’s mental state, which would benefit the physical one in an important way. Given this information, we may contact our trusted doctor and discuss with him. Indeed, these data are interesting, but obviously each person is unique. And, precisely for this reason, specific and particular indications are needed for each case that can help to achieve the objectives we have set ourselves.