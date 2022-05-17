Good news for fans of Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Star Wars

Obi-Wan Kenobi star Ewan McGregor confirms that his wife, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, will appear in the upcoming Star Wars series Ahsoka.

Ewan McGregor has confirmed that his wife, actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead, will be joining the Star Wars universe in the Disney+ series Ahsoka. McGregor, who played Obi-Wan in the Star Wars prequel films, will return to the iconic role of him in the long-awaited Obi-Wan Kenobi series, which arrives on May 27. The story takes place a few years after the events of Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith from 2005.

McGregor married fellow Hollywood star Mary Elizabeth Winstead last month. The two had been dating since 2017, when they starred in Fargo. Winstead’s long career includes films such as final destination 3 Y Scott Pilgrim against the world.

Earlier this year the media published a rumor that Winstead would follow in her husband’s footsteps and appear in Ahsoka, a series starring Rosario Dawson as Anakin Skywalker’s former apprentice.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Ewan McGregor has confirmed that his partner has also joined the Star Wars universe. Him talking about the list of projects that are on the way on Disney +. Ewan McGregor finally confirmed that “My partner, Mary, is doing that Star Wars series with Rosario”, referring to Ahsoka. He also added that “it’s about to start” the filming.

“My partner, Mary, is doing that Star Wars series with Rosario and it’s about to start. […] our son was born into this great Star Wars family […] He will accept it or he will really go the other way. I don’t know. Maybe it’s a trekkie!”

Mary Elizabeth Winstead recently appeared with Ewan McGregor on Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), where I play the huntress. Now, she joins a spin-off of starwars which is shaping up to be very exciting for fans of the animated adventures of clone wars Y Rebels. Actress and director Bryce Dallas Howard, who directed several episodes of The Mandalorian and an episode of boba fett book, returns to direct at least one chapter of the new Star Wars series. At the same time, Rosario Dawson will repeat as Ahsoka Tano. Ray Stevenson also has a role, although it is still a mystery. While Natasha Liu Bordizzo has been cast as one of Rebels’ favorite characters, Sabine Wren. Mena Massoud is believed to play Ezra Bridger.

While McGregor was eager to confirm his wife’s presence in the world of Star Wars, he didn’t reveal who she would play. Friend or foe, the actress has the action chops and acting chops to play either a hero of the new republic or an enemy among the ranks of the imperial remnant. It remains to be seen if she will play a more familiar name.

Ahsoka has already started production in London.