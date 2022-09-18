good news for fans of the series with Selena Gomez
Good news for fans of‘Only Murders in the Building ! While season 2 will end on August 23 on Disney +, the series with Selena Gomez has just been renewed for a third season.
After a critically acclaimed first season, which also wowed viewers, Only Murders in the Building has been renewed for a second season. The new episodes resumed following the events of the previous season. Podcasters Charles Savage (Martin Short), Oliver Putnam (Steve Martin) and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) attempt to unmask whoever killed their building’s board chair, Bunny Floger. But things get complicated when the trio become publicly implicated in Bunny’s homicide and are the subject of a competing podcast. But who trapped the podcasters ofOnly Murders in the Building ? The new episodes feature a new wave of suspects, which includes Cara Delevingne as artist Alice Banks, Shirley MacLaine as Leonora Folger, the victim’s partially blind mother, and Amy Schumer. While season 2 has been airing since June 28 on Disney+ in France, the American platform Hulu has already announced the renewal of their hit series for a new season.
Series Only Murders in the Building officially renewed for season 3 on Disney+
“Only Murders in the Building is the true jewel in our crownsaid Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment. She appeals to all generations, with her mix of humor and heart, and her truly original approach. There is the trademark of the creator, Dan Fogelman [le créateur de This Is Us, ndlr], but also Steve Martin, Marty Short and Selena Gomez. We are grateful to be able to continue to tell the stories of Charles, Oliver and Mabel to viewers who have always shown us that they want to know more about this story.“
Who will be back in season 3 ofOnly Murders in the Building?
Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez will certainly be back in season 3 ofOnly Murders in the Building. However, the future of the characters embodied by Amy Schumer, Shirley MacLaine as well as that of Cara Delevingne still remains uncertain.
