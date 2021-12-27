When we talk about healthy nutrition linked in particular to certain pathologies, what we imagine is often this.

Light dishes, lightly seasoned vegetables, zero sugar and goodbye fat.

This in most cases can be quite likely, although it is always good to keep in mind that each case is unique.

For this reason, more and more we rely on serious nutritional biologists, avoiding do-it-yourself.

Especially in the presence of more or less serious diseases it is always advisable to be supported by professionals.

People able to assess the needs of our body and establish an adequate diet.

Unfortunately, one of the diseases in which nutrition really matters is also one of the most widespread.

We are talking about the stroke.

A silent enemy who takes advantage of our weaknesses

Stroke is the rupture or occlusion of a brain vessel.

This sudden event with the consequent temporary lack of oxygen carried by the blood to the brain can cause damage of various degrees.

In the same way, the damage can also be determined by the pressure of the blood leaking from the vessel, in case of hemorrhage, on certain areas.

This pathology unfortunately represents the third cause of death and the first of disability in Italy.

It is therefore essential to know this sneaky and silent evil in order to be able to intervene as we can.

Obviously, among the main indications there is the abandonment of cigarette smoking, the control of blood pressure and cholesterol.

In this sense, practicing sports and eating healthily by limiting salt and alcohol would also seem crucial.

But do we really have to give up all the extravagance?

Good news for gourmands because this sweet food would be enough to reduce the risk of stroke by 20%

According to a study reported by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, this is not the case at all.

There would seem to be good news for gourmands, because this sweet food would be enough to reduce the risk of stroke by 20%.

We are talking about chocolate, and in particular the dark one.

Swedish research states that consuming roughly two dark chocolate bars per week would significantly reduce the risk of a cerebral ischemic event.

Furthermore, chocolate seems to be able to increase the elasticity of the arteries, reduce blood pressure and intervene in a positive way on the control of cholesterol.

In short, a real “gem” of health to always have at home, especially if we are weak in the face of gluttony.

