Good news for those who are processing the United States visa

USA is one of the countries that require a visa to enter the country, either to emigrate or for tourism. In this sense, the US Embassy enabled new shifts for those Argentines who are doing a renewal of their visasthat is, he offered them advance your appointments for the next few days.

Through an email, the U.S. Embassy communicated to those people about this new batch of face-to-face shifts. It should be noted that these new quotas they do not include those who are carrying out the procedure for the first time.

The formalities to renew or apply for visas to travel to the United States were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, which delayed all processes within the embassy. In mid-May, the consul Mark Ellis indicated that “it will take us more than a year normalize the rest of the services“.

How to process the visa to enter the United States?

New shifts to apply for the United States visa: who can advance the appointments?

The U.S. Embassylocated in Av. Colombia 4300 (CABA), enabled new shifts exclusively for those Argentines who are renewing their visas. That is, it does not cover those who want to carry out the process for the first time.

The advancement of these appointments applies only to those who wish to renew the nonimmigrant visaare the calls B1 and B2 visas which are “travel and business” entry permits.

Visa to enter the United States

In this way, Argentines must verify that:

The purpose of the trip is to enter the United States for business or pleasure

They plan to stay in the country for a Limited time

Have residence outside the United States and other obligations that ensure their return at the end of the visit

What is the difference between B1 and B2 visas?

B1 Visa : is a nonimmigrant visa indicated for business activities . It is suitable for: participating in a negotiation, attending a conference, signing contracts, meeting with suppliers, etc.

: is a nonimmigrant visa indicated for . It is suitable for: participating in a negotiation, attending a conference, signing contracts, meeting with suppliers, etc. B2 Visa: is a non-immigrant visa required for tourism activitiesleisure, visiting relatives, friends, or receiving medical treatment.

How to apply for an appointment to get a nonimmigrant visa from the United States

The process to manage the nonimmigrant visa It takes place in the Consular Section of the Embassy of the United States in Buenos Aires. For those who already have a turn to renew the B1/B2 visaapplicants can advance the appointment by entering the consulate’s website.

In case you don’t have a turn, on the same page you can Consult when are the shifts available.

Visas to live in the United States: all categories

Who can get a US visa

According to the official website of the United States Embassy, ​​there are two types of visas: immigrant and nonimmigrant.

immigrant visa

The person must have a connection to a US citizen, in addition to a petition before the process is approved and may be requested by those who meet any of these requirements:

Spouse of a US citizen

Engaged to marry a US citizen and live in the United States

Family members of United States citizens and/or legal permanent residents of the United States.

Employment Immigrants

Diversity Immigrants

green card lost or misplaced

​Immigrant visa and nonimmigrant visa

nonimmigrant visa

The United States grants several categories of nonimmigrant visas:

Visas for visitors for pleasure or business : People who want to carry out tourist activities or have conferences/businesses to attend to in the United States receive these visas.

: People who want to carry out tourist activities or have conferences/businesses to attend to in the United States receive these visas. Visas for students and exchange visitors : granted to participants of certain educational and cultural exchange programs.

: granted to participants of certain educational and cultural exchange programs. Temporary worker visas: They are granted to people with certain skills or who meet the requirements to work in the United States on a temporary basis. His employer must file a petition on his behalf with the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services in order for him to receive a work permit.

United States: what documentation do I need to apply for a visa

For any type of North American visa, the following documents are required:

current passport valid for travel to the United States. The passport must be valid for at least six months beyond the period of stay in the United States.

valid for travel to the United States. The passport must be valid for at least six months beyond the period of stay in the United States. Previous previous passports and with the United States visa if apply.

if apply. confirmation page DS-160 .

. A 5 x 5 color photograph cm taken within the previous 6 months.

cm taken within the previous 6 months. Foreigners residing in Argentina must present a photocopy of the DNI of both sides.

