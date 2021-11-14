good news from Kean, Arthur and Kaio Jorge

Juventus-Pianese: hat-trick Kaio Jorge, Kean poker

The match ended 11-0 thanks to the good performances of Kaio Jorge and Moise Kean: hat-trick for the Brazilian, poker for the Italian, then the other Brazilian Arthur and the young Zuelli (brace) and Compagnon scored. It is difficult to think that Allegri was able to come up with indications for the match against Lazio, but certainly the two forwards and the former Barcelona in the middle have given signs of recovery that should not be underestimated in the future.