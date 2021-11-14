good news from Kean, Arthur and Kaio Jorge
While awaiting the return of the national teams, scheduled for the beginning of next week or at the latest in the middle of it, Juventus is continuing to prepare for the next championship match against Lazio: a friendly match of about an hour against Pianese in which Mr. Allegri fielded a formation with a few big players and many youth players.
The big players of Juventus took the field against Pianese
The big names still available all took to the field: Perin (later Pinsoglio), Pellegrini, Rugani, Arthur, Kaio Jorge and above all Moise Kean, in the pits instead Chiellini and De Sciglio. An important proving ground especially for the former Verona and PSG striker, one of the major candidates for a starting shirt considering Dybala’s physical condition and Alvaro Morata’s unhappy moment.
Juventus-Pianese: hat-trick Kaio Jorge, Kean poker
The match ended 11-0 thanks to the good performances of Kaio Jorge and Moise Kean: hat-trick for the Brazilian, poker for the Italian, then the other Brazilian Arthur and the young Zuelli (brace) and Compagnon scored. It is difficult to think that Allegri was able to come up with indications for the match against Lazio, but certainly the two forwards and the former Barcelona in the middle have given signs of recovery that should not be underestimated in the future.