Good news from the equalization fund

A non-repayable equalization contribution better than expected. All this thanks to the fact that the contributions already received can be deducted from the worsening of the economic result instead of the new support due. This is a favorable opening to taxpayers which will allow them to obtain higher amounts of the new income-based relief provided for by the Sostegni-bis Decree. These considerations are derived from reading theart. 2 Ministerial Decree of Economics 12.11.2021, implementing the new grant on an equalization basis. In fact, the provision governs the how to determine the contribution on the basis of which, the difference between the economic result for the year relating to the current tax period as at 31.12.2020 and that relating to the current tax period as at 31.12.2019, decreased by the amount of the non-repayable contributions eventually recognized by the Revenue Agency, the different calculation percentages must be applied on the basis of the taxpayer’s income bracket.

Thanks to this particular method of calculation, the access to the new non-repayable benefit can be greatly expanded, leaving open the possibility of obtaining relief even for taxpayers who have already received substantial aid on the basis of other Covid regulations.

Obviously, in the event that the total amount of contributions already recognized by the Revenue Agency is equal to or greater than the worsening of the economic result of the 2 years taken as a reference, no grant will be due.

On the other hand, regarding the non-repayable contributions already received that must be subtracted the difference between the 2 economic results, the listing is mandatory and must be respected to the letter. More specifically, these are non-repayable grants paid pursuant to the following regulatory provisions:

art. 25 DL 19.05.2020, n. 34;

articles 59 and 60 DL 14.08.2020, n. 104;

articles 1, 1-BIS and 1-ter DL 28.10.2020, n. 137;

art. 2 DL 18.12.2020, n. 172;

art. 1 DL 22.03.2021, n. 41;

art. 1, cc. 1-3, 5-13 DL 73/2021.

Returning to the choice of a calculation criterion more favorable to taxpayers, it could be justified by the fact that the declarations presented by 30.09.2021 and / or the worsening of the economic results that result, have record better values ​​than expected. It could be precisely for this reason that, given the amount allocated to the budget for this non-repayable grant, the implementing provision has adopted a calculation criterion more favorable to taxpayers.

The issue of the implementing decree before the end of the 2021 financial year makes it possible enter in accounting the amount of the new contribution regardless of its actual receipt. In fact, since it is a operating contribution, will be recognized on the basis of the accrual principle and not on the cash basis. Therefore, even if the actual perceptions of the contribution will most likely occur only in 2022, the equalization lost fund will be charged to the item “Other income“Of the 2021 income statement.