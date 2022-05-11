good, nice and (now) cheap

Image : July Cherry

If something works, better not touch too much. Samsung is clear that this is the premise to follow with its “A” series phones, the ones chosen to dominate the mid-range market. And if a year ago Galaxy A52 It came with a good processor, a set of solvent cameras and the guarantee of having an operating system designed by Samsung, its successor this year was not going to be less.

The Galaxy A53 is not perfect, but Samsung has managed to find the necessary combination of factors to offer a good phone at an affordable price. And basically that’s what it takes in this category to succeed. Now we just have to see what those factors are. So, to the mess.

Galaxy A53 WHAT IS IT Samsung’s mid-range flagship phone. I LIKE IT Excellent screen; good autonomy; decent camera set I DO NOT LIKE IT The charger is not included, the navigation sometimes suffers small ‘jerks’

When it comes to design, nothing new under the sun. Take a look at Galaxy A52 from last year and you will see that hardly any changes can be seen from the outside. Its polycarbonate chassis may not be the most striking and eye-catching on the market, but it is discreet, clean – it never hurts that the fingerprints are not marked – and beautiful.

The frames are perhaps a little more pronounced than those we see in the Galaxy S family, but they are still thin enough for its wonderful 6.5-inch AMOLED screen to look good at first glance. The screen is always one of the arguments to jump on the Samsung bandwagon and it is not difficult to understand why: its colors are rich and bright, it has a refresh rate of 120Hz and also a maximum brightness of 800 nits that allows see well even in bright sunlight.

If we talk about specifications, we could say that the Galaxy A53 is on the right side, incorporating an Exynos 1280 processor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable to 256GB). In general, the performance of the phone is fluid and it fulfills its tasks well, but there are some moments -who knows if it is due to a hardware issue, due to the optimization of the operating system itself or for both reasons- in which we suffer some lag in menus and apps don’t open as fast as they should. I sincerely hope that next year’s phone has been able to remedy this.

But hey, although the Galaxy A53 is not the fastest in its class, at least it includes a great 5,000 mAh battery that will usually give you a day and a half of use, and that is already more than we usually find. The cross, however, is that despite the fact that the phone has a 25W fast charge, there is no charger included in the box. Perhaps at this point not including the charger is not something that surprises many, but there are brands that still refuse to adopt this measure and that is why we must point out those who prefer to hide the charger from the pack.

The phone comes with Android 12 and One UI 4.1, a customization layer that is extremely customizable and complete, although this may play tricks on the phone as we mentioned before, since it makes it heavier. But the best news is that Samsung promises four years of operating system updates and up to five years of security updates, something almost unprecedented in the rest of the Android brands on the market and that is undoubtedly excellent news for all those who are looking to get hold of a durable mobile.

The camera setup is very similar to what we had a year ago on the Galaxy A52:

A main camera of 64 Mpx f / 1.8 with OIS.

A wide angle of 12 Mpx f / 2.2.

A macro camera of 5 Mpx f / 2.4.

A 5 Mpx f / 2.4 depth camera.

A front camera of 32 Mpx f / 2.2

To be honest, you can not put many buts to the photos taken by the Galaxy A53, especially considering the price range in which it moves. Its 64 Mpx main camera will give you results that are close to outstanding, with well-balanced photographs and colors that are quite close to reality. Even in low light it holds its type well.

If you are someone who enjoys taking selfies, you will like to know that its front camera also offers good results. In addition, the camera app includes pre-installed Snapchat filters that we can use without having to log in in the app or anything. I certainly don’t belong to the target audience for this feature, but perhaps younger users will appreciate having it on hand.

When it comes to its secondary cameras, it’s not like we can add much. Its wide-angle lens takes pretty decent photos, but both its dynamic range and the detail it offers pales in comparison to the phone’s main camera. The depth lens will help make the bokeh in your photos a bit more precise, and the macro camera is simply expendable.

In summary

The Samsung Galaxy A53 meets the three “B”: good, nice and cheap. It is true that the price with which this smartphone arrived, 450 euros, made it more difficult to recommend it compared to several of its mid-range rivals, but only a month has passed since its launch, and for the 333 euros that can find now, it is certainly a safe bet.

Below you can see several photos taken with the Samsung Galaxy A53:

