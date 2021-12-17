Good Omens 2: Jon Hamm returns to the cast – TV series

Amazon Studios confirmed today that Jon Hamm (Top Gun: Maverick) will return as Archangel Gabriel in the Prime Video series Good Omens 2, currently in production in Scotland. Gabriele will be helped and supported by the angels Michele, played by one of the actors of the cast of the first season Doon Mackichan (Toast, Smack the Pony), and Uriel, the role played by Gloria Obianyo (Dunes, High Life). They will be joined by new angels, Saraqael, played by Liz Carr (Devs, Silent witnesses) and Muriel, played by Quelin Sepulveda (Havoc – Out of control, The Man Who Fell to Earth). Another key character from Hell this season will be played by Shelley Conn (Bridgerton, The Irregulars).

Author and co-showrunner Neil Gaiman commented: “Good Omens 2 wouldn’t be the same without the amazing Jon Hamm as Gabriel, the worst boss anyone can have. The story that Terry Pratchett and I created many years ago continues to take us from London’s Soho to Heaven and Hell. It is a pleasure for me to bring back characters we have loved (or hated) and introduce new ones – from the most glittering upper floors of Heaven to the darkest basements of Hell – to love (or to hate, or to love to hate or even to hate to love). All of them are part of the strange and unusually loved Good Omens family ”.

Douglas Mackinnon, director and co-showrunner adds: “I couldn’t be happier that Jon is back to give once again to bring Good Omens again, good wishes, with his Archangel Gabriel who is second in command in Heaven. He comes back with us almost halfway through production, when we have already welcomed into the Good Omens family 2 familiar faces in known roles, known faces in unknown roles and unknown faces in unknown roles. We also have an unknown face in a known role ”.

Originally based on the international best-seller by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman, the new season will explore plots beyond the source material to shed light on the bewildering friendship between a demanding angel, rare book dealer, Aziraphale, and the fast-paced demon Crowley. . Having been on Earth since the Beginning, and having now foiled the Apocalypse, Aziraphale and Crowley are returning to a comfortable life among mortals in Soho, London, when an unexpected messenger confronts them with a surprising mystery.

Neil Gaiman is executive producer again and will co-showrunner with executive producer Douglas Mackinnon, who will also return to direct. Narrativia’s Rob Wilkins, representing Terry Pratchett, John Finnemore and BBC Studios Productions head of comedy Josh Cole will also be executive producer, with Finnemore co-writer alongside Gaiman. Good Omensis based on the much-loved international best-seller written by Terry Pratchett (Hogfather) and Gaiman. The new season is produced by Amazon Studios, BBC Studios Productions, The Blank Corporation and Narrativia.

JON HAMM

The nuanced portrayal of powerful advertising executive Don Draper in AMC’s award-winning drama series Mad Men has definitely led Jon Hamm to be one of Hollywood’s most talented and versatile actors. Hamm has garnered numerous accolades, including an Emmy Award in 2015 for Best Actor in a Drama Series, the Golden Globes in 2016 and 2008, the Television Critics Association Awards in 2011 and 2015, a Critics’ Choice Television Award in 2011, as well as multiple Screen Actors Guild nominations. Mad Men concluded its seventh and final season on May 17, 2015

Hamm is currently engaged in the production of Maggie Moore (s) in which she will play alongside Tina Fey. The film is directed by John Slattery. Earlier this year, Hamm completed production of the Fletch, which Hamm will produce with manager / producer Connie Tavel. Greg Mottola, whose credits include Suxbad – Three minds above the hair, Adventureland And Arrested Development – Meet my parents, will direct from a screenplay by Zev Borrow. Most recently, Hamm also guest starred on season 10 of Curb Your Enthusiasm, with critics calling his portrayal of Larry David “inspired” and a “highlight of the season”. Next year we will see it in the long-awaited Top Gun: Maverick with Tom Cruise and Miles Teller. In 2020, Jon appeared alongside Emily Blunt in The scent of wild grass by John Patrick Shanley. In 2019, she starred in the series Good Omens by Neil Gaiman for Amazon and in Noah Hawley’s directorial debut, Lucy in the Sky, with Natalie Portman. Additionally, Hamm starred in The Report by Scott Z. Burns opposite Annette Benning and Adam Driver, and in Richard Jewell, directed by Clint Eastwood.

In 2018, she starred in 7 unknown in El Royale by Drew Goddard for Twentieth Century Fox and in the Warner Bros. Pick me up! alongside Ed Helms and Jeremy Renner. He also starred in Beiruit by Tony Gilroy with Rosamund Pike. Hamm played a former US diplomat who returns to service to rescue a former colleague. Critics called Hamm’s performance his “best work”.

In 2017 Hamm starred in the smash hit thriller Baby Driver – The genius of escapeby Edgar Wright, opposite Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey and Jamie Foxx. Hamm also appeared in the indie film Marjorie Prime .

In 2016, Hamm starred in Keeping up with the Jonesesof 20th Century Fox, opposite Zach Galifianakis and Isla Fisher. In 2015, Hamm lent his voice to Universal Pictures’ hit animated film, The Minions , alongside Sandra Bullock and Steve Coogan. Hamm’s earlier film works include Million Dollar ArmDisney, based on a script by Thomas McCarthy and directed by Craig Gillespie, Friends With Kids , written and directed by Jennifer Westfeldt, Bridesmaids with Kristen Wiig, The Townby Ben Affleck, Zack Snyder’s fantasy thriller Sucker Punch, I screamwith James Franco, Shrek and they lived happily ever after , in which he voiced the character of Brogan, Ultimatum to Earth with Keanu Reeves, Ira & Abbyby Jennifer Westfeldt and Kissing Jessica Stein, e We were soldiers.

Hamm’s appearances in the Emmy-winning comedy, 30 Rock , earned him three Emmy nominations for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series from 2009 to 2012. He also conducted the Saturday Night Live three times, once in 2008 and twice in 2010 with great critical acclaim. In addition to Mad Men, Hamm also appears in the second season of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidtof Netflix created by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock. Hamm portrayed Reverend Richard Wayne Gary Wayne, the elder prophet who deceives four women by making them prisoner for 15 years while they believe they survived the Apocalypse. The role earned him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series. Her television roles include Notes of a young doctor, a BBC miniseries in which she stars opposite Daniel Radcliffe and executive produced of Larry David’s film The explosive ideas of Nathan Flommfor HBO. Hamm first attracted public attention on the NBC series Providence. Hired for a cameo role, he impressed the producers so much that he ended up with an 18 episode series.

A native of St. Louis, Missouri, Hamm received his BA in English from the University of Missouri-Columbia and currently resides in Los Angeles.

DOON MACKICHAN

Doon is best known for her extensive work in comedy as both a writer and actress. His most notable credits include, the Channel 4 Emmy nominated series twice, Smack the Pony, the BBC1 sitcom Beast , Knowing Me, Knowing Youwith Alan Partridge also on the BBC e Toast of London , for which Doon received a Best Actress nomination at the British Comedy Awards.

Doon is also known for playing the role of Cathy in five series of Two Doors Down on the BBC.

Other roles include The Duchess for Netflix, Flack for Pop TV, Mashed potatofor Channel 4, the feature film by Ben Wheatley, Happy New Year, Colin Burstead , which premiered at the BFI London Film Festival and later aired on BBC2, Good Omens alongside David Tennant, Michael Sheen and Jon Hamm.

On stage, Doon recently starred in the National Theater production Twelfth Night directed by Simon Godwin. Other roles include Loot at the Tricycle Theater, The inspector generalat the Young Vic, The Queen and I , in which she played Princess Diana at the Royal Court alongside Jim Cartwright’s ROAD, before going to Leicester Haymarket. Doon was in Olivier’s nominated production of Jumpy for the Royal Court / Duke of York’s Theater, for which she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy at the Whatsonstage.com Awards in 2012. Additionally, Doon appeared in Mother Courage at the National Theater in the role of Yvette.

LIZ CARR

Liz is known for her role as a formidable forensic examiner, Clarissa Mullery, in Silent witnesses(BBC One). Other TV credits include Devs (FX), The OA (Netflix) and The Miserables (BBC One). Liz will soon be seen in the TV series Independence Day (BBC), This is Going to Hurt(BBC) e The Witcher(Netflix). She can be seen opposite Mark Wahlberg in Paramount’s sci-fi thriller Infinite . Theatrical works include And Others (National Theater), Abnormally Funny People (Soho Theater) and the acclaimed The Normal Heart (National Theater).

QUELIN SEPELVEDA

Quelin graduated from LAMDA in 2020. Since graduating, her work has included one of the leading roles alongside Tom Hardy in Havoc – Out of controlby Gareth Evans for Netflix and The Man Who Fell to Earth (Showtime) with Chiwetel Ejiofor.

SHELLEY CONN

Shelley most recently starred in the second season of Liar for BBC / Sundance TV, Irregulars for Netflix and The Deceived for Channel 5 and Virgin Media. It was previously seen in The Rook for Starz e Deep Statefor Endor and Epix. She was also one of the stars of the NBC series Heartbeat, from the original series by Lifetime The Lottery , 24: Live Another Day for Fox and Terra Novafor Steven Spielberg. Among his many high-profile British television projects are Mistresses – Lovers, W1A, Party Animals, Strike Back – Without rules, Marchlands (The Oaks), Dead Set , Back and Raw for RTE in Ireland.

Conn’s film works include The Chocolate Factorywith Johnny Depp, the James L. Brooks film How do you know it , Curry, love and fantasyAnd Love Sarah. Conn appeared on Variety as one of the 10 best faces to watch on TV.

On stage Shelley was recently seen acting in The Doctor, who has just completed performances at the Adelaide Festival 2020 and was due to move to the West End in April, however due to Covid-19 this has sadly been suspended. Other major plays for Conn are multiple seasons at the Royal Shakespeare Company including The Roman Actor , The Island PrincessAnd All is well that ends well . She starred in Contact Theater, the Manchester production of An Unsuitable Girl directed by Kully Thiarai. Other jobs include The monologues of the vagina (Royal Festival Hall), Miss Julie (Tara Arts) e Muslim Voices(Royal Court).