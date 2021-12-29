Good Omens 2 recalls the archangel Jon Hamm

TV Jon Hamm will return as Archangel Gabriel in the Prime Video series Good Omens 2, currently in production in Scotland. This is confirmed by Amazon Studios.

Gabriele will be helped and supported by the angels Michele, played by one of the actors of the cast of the first season Doon Mackichan and Uriel, the role played by Gloria Obianyo. They will be joined by new angels, Saraqael, played by Liz Carr and Muriel, played by Quelin Sepulveda. Another key character from Hell this season will be played by Shelley Conn.

The comments of Gaiman and Mackinnon, author and director of the series

The author and co-showrunner Neil Gaiman comments: “Good Omens 2 it wouldn’t be the same without the amazing Jon Hamm as Gabriel, the worst boss anyone could have. The story that Terry Pratchett and I created many years ago continues to take us from London’s Soho to Heaven and Hell. It is a pleasure for me to bring back characters we have loved (or hated) and introduce new ones – from the most glittering upper floors of Heaven to the darkest basements of Hell – to love (or to hate, or to love to hate or even to hate to love). All of them are part of the strange and unusually loved family of Good Omens“.

AND Douglas Mackinnon, director and co-showrunner adds: “I couldn’t be happier that Jon is back to give once again to bring again Good Omens, good wishes, with his Archangel Gabriel, who is the second in command in Heaven. He comes back with us almost halfway through production, when we have already welcomed into the family of Good Omens 2 familiar faces in known roles, known faces in unknown roles and unknown faces in unknown roles. We also have an unknown face in a known role ”.

The new season of Good Omens

Originally based on the international best-seller of Terry Pratchett And Neil Gaiman, the new season will explore plots beyond the source material to shed light on the bewildering friendship between a demanding angel, rare book dealer, Aziraphale, and the fast-paced demon Crowley. Having been on Earth since the Beginning, and having now foiled the Apocalypse, Aziraphale and Crowley are returning to a comfortable life among mortals in Soho, London, when an unexpected messenger confronts them with a surprising mystery.

Neil Gaiman he is again executive producer and will be co-showrunner with the executive producer Douglas Mackinnon, who will also return to directing. Rob Wilkins of Narrativia, representing Terry Pratchett, John Finnemore and BBC Studios Productions head of comedy Josh Cole will also be executive producer, with Finnemore co-writer along with Gaiman.

Good Omens is based on the much-loved international best-seller written by Terry Pratchett (Hogfather) And Gaiman. The new season is produced by Amazon Studios, BBC Studios Productions, The Blank Corporation and Narrativia.

Who is Jon Hamm, the archangel Gabriel

Hamm has earned numerous accolades, including an Emmy Award in 2015 for Best Actor in a Drama Series, the Golden Globes in 2016 and 2008, the Television Critics Association Awards in 2011 and 2015, a Critics’ Choice Television Award in 2011, as well as multiple Screen Actors Guild nomination.

Jon Hamm is currently engaged in the production of Maggie Moore (s) in which he will act alongside Tina Fey. The film is directed by John Slattery. Earlier this year Hamm has completed the production of Fletch, which the actor will produce together with the manager / producer Connie Tavel. Next year will be in the long-awaited Top Gun: Maverick with Tom Cruise And Miles Teller.

In 2020, Jon appeared alongside Emily Blunt in The scent of wild grass from John Patrick Shanley. In 2019, she starred in the series Good Omens from Neil Gaiman for Amazon and in the directorial debut of Noah Hawley, Lucy in the Sky, with Natalie Portman. Furthermore, Hamm starred in The Report by Scott Z. Burns opposite Annette Benning and Adam Driver, and in Richard Jewell, directed by Clint Eastwood.

A native of St. Louis, Missouri, Jon Hamm He received his BA in English from the University of Missouri-Columbia and currently resides in Los Angeles.

https://www.primevideo.com/

https://it.wikipedia.org/wiki/Good_Omens_(serie_televisiva)