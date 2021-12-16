good Rosati. Sottil confirms while Kokorin rejected. Ikonè will be the extra weapon of Italian

The Viola with the minimum wage pass the round in the Italian Cup. The Russian confirms that he is not suitable for Italian football

There Fiorentina passes the shift in Italian Cup beating the Franchi Benevento. The positive notes, in addition to the result, are the performance of Rosé, who hadn’t played for over a year e Thin, still in goal. Discreet too Maleh And Callejon. While the real rejected, even this evening, is Kokorin. The starting party did practically nothing but eat a goal given by a nice heel Benassi. In short, yet another confirmation has arrived that the Russian just has nothing to do with our football. Bad physically, badly tactically and technically. Certainly the lack of confidence and physical condition weighs heavily, but Fiorentina needs more.

On the market towards the definition of the purchase of French

It will be, except for twists, the first winter hit of the Fiorentina. Jonathan Ikonè will complete the exteriors department available to Italiano. He will be the famous fifth player in the range that the technician Italian he had asked since Moena. And it will certainly not be a filler. Ikonè will probably arrive at Fiorentina to play for a starting shirt. It will not be Berardi but he is certainly a very interesting player and with the future on his side. It will take some time to settle in but it will be an extra weapon in the second round.

The words of the president of Lille (read here) do not change much on the success of the negotiation. The parties will certainly wait for the break to formalize everything. But now the operation seems to have been finalized.

With Berardi, as we have already had the opportunity to write, it’s just a goodbye. Fiorentina plans to come back to knock on Sassuolo’s door in the summer, when they will likely lose both Callejon that Saponara, or at least one of the two. The intention of Commisso it is clear: to grow and strengthen the squad in every market session, taking advantage of every possible opportunity. Gonzalez And Ikonè there are two examples.

Then Fiorentina awaits Mayoral

Despite the last appearances for Roma and the words of Mourinho after his goal in the Conference League Borja Mayoral will leave Rome. The Giallorossi striker has long been identified as the right element to be deputy Vlahovic and finally give Italian an alternative in attack. Also in this case the operation seems to be quite definite. But compared to Ikonè there are more details to file.