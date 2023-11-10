Good sleep helps slow cellular aging

sleep well It is one of the greatest pleasures that we can enjoy every day. To be able to perform one hundred percent it is essential to rest properly and have comfortable sleep.

Although this is nothing new, now, a study conducted by Augusta University in Georgia (United States) has been published sleep health, Maintaining a sleep routine has been shown to be not only good for your health, but also Helps slow down cellular aging, In other words, a regular sleep schedule is synonymous with living longer.

To reach these findings, during 2011 and 2014, the team analyzed data from the United States National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, which More than 6,000 adults with an average age of 50 participated.

Monitored through a fitness watch They went 4 to 7 days a week to measure how much physical exercise they did, and they also took blood tests to measure their biological aging. In this sense, factors such as diabetes, high blood pressure, liver and kidney diseases or cholesterol levels were taken into account.

With all this data, the team concluded that variations in the sleep-wake cycle become more rapid as biological aging increases. In fact, he commented that People who go to bed later on weekends than on weekdays, biologically speaking, were a year older than those who had stable sleep schedules. The team believes this is because deviations in our internal biological clock disrupt the central mechanisms that control biological aging.

In other words, is Irregular sleep schedule accelerates cellular aging, The chances of getting diseases and dying prematurely increases.

Surefire way to avoid insomnia

Now that we know how important it is to get good sleep, it doesn’t hurt to know a trick that went viral on TikTok a few months ago. Stop having insomnia.

British doctor Karan Raj shared The 10-3-2-1 Method for Sleeping Straight Through the Night, Expert suggests we must Eliminate certain habits at specific times of the day, Since in this way the body will relax naturally and without being exposed to situations that could alter it, it will be able to sleep correctly.

According to the doctor, the 10-3-2-1 trick includes Don’t drink caffeine 10 hours before going to bedWhich is the time taken by the body to eliminate it from the blood.

“Three hours before going to bed, avoid overeatingS, it helps prevent heartburn and sleep disturbance. Also avoid alcohol as it affects your REM sleep.

Raj, who also serves as a professor at the University of Sunderland and Imperial College London, recommends Stop working two hours before bed So that our head remains worry free.

And finally, It is advisable not to look at any screen one hour before sleeping (whether from a cell phone or a television), because light delays the moment of deep sleep.