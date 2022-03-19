“Good sleep is essential for health and well-being”: here are the 10 expert tips for sleeping better

BELLUNO. How to rest better? here are the 10 tips of the experts for to improve the sleep. To share them is Ulss 1 Dolomiti on the occasion of the World day of sleepwhich falls like every year on the Friday preceding the spring equinox. The goal is to raise awareness of awareness of importance of a good sleep for the health and the Welfare.

“A quality sleep – says the Ulss in particular – is important from an early age for him development psycho–physicist. Indeed, it is recommended that i children in school age at least sleep 9-10 hours a day. In Ulss Dolomites the 96.7% of the children sleeps more than nine hours per day, compared to one national average of87%“.

Here are 10 expert tips for improving sleep:

1) Do not expose yourself to alarming messages / news in the two hours before sleep:

We know that the present geo-political moment is difficult and updating ourselves is important and normal. If you do this, however, before going to sleep, you increase the state of alert which complicates falling asleep or induces frequent awakenings.

2) Get up and go to sleep at the same time:

Try to keep a more or less regular routine.

3) Choose a bedtime when you are actually sleepy:

The more you try to fall asleep, the more you risk getting active. If you can’t fall asleep within 15 minutes or if you wake up during the night, get up, change rooms and do a relaxing activity (reading, meditation, breathing).

4) Use the bedroom for relaxing activities before falling asleep:

Avoid using cell phones, computers, or consuming food and drinks.

5) Choose some soothing rituals:

Do a crossword puzzle, drink a small cup of herbal tea (not too much so as not to stimulate nocturnal urination), read a few pages of a pleasant book.

6) Eliminate daytime naps if you can:

A small rest, of short duration, in the very early hours of the afternoon is useful.

7) Avoid sleep-disrupting substances:

– The use of alcohol in the 2/3 hours preceding sleep: alcohol at first promotes falling asleep, but in the following hours it makes sleep disturbed.

– Substances containing caffeine in the 6/7 hours preceding sleep: caffeine is a stimulating substance that does not promote falling asleep.

– Smoking in the half hour before sleep: even nicotine, like caffeine, is a stimulating substance that does not promote falling asleep.

– Large amounts of sugar, such as chocolate, or liquids before going to bed: sugars have effects similar to caffeine, drinking liquids before bed could help you wake up due to the need to urinate.

8) Practice physical activity in the late afternoon:

Practicing physical activity in the late afternoon promotes sleep; practicing it instead 2 hours before going to sleep can have activating effects and delay falling asleep.

9) Make your room more comfortable:

Make your room cozy and free of activating tools (luminous clocks, TV).

10) Don’t be alarmed if you can’t sleep:

If you do not fall asleep or if you wake up and struggle to fall back asleep, do not fidget or get angry, it only serves to stave off the falling asleep phase. Instead, try to tell yourself that your body is resting in the meantime and that your mind will find another time to recover the next day.