Good son!. Dwayne Johnson offers a new home to his mom.

Ata Johnson now has her dream home. As he revealed on Instagram, Dwayne Johnson offered and renovated a sublime property for his mom and he handed over the keys to her this weekend.

Dwayne Johnson gave his mother a brand new home. cover media

Hollywood’s highest-paid actor posted a series of clips to Instagram over the weekend showcasing the house he surprised his mother, Ata Johnson, with. Captioning the first video – which features Ata walking through the front door as Somewhere Over The Rainbow plays in the background – the former wrestler wrote: “When I was a little boy I hated when my mother was crying. Today, I gladly take her tears of joy.”

He also explained that he and his team of designers spent eight weeks renovating the new home. And this is not the first time that the 50-year-old has bought a property for his beloved mother. “I’ve been lucky enough to buy a few houses from her over the years, but this one is special because she’s said to me many times over the past few years, ‘After traveling all my life, I want this house to be My last. This is my dream,’” he explained.

Dwayne Johnson said there’s no “nicer feeling” than making his mother happy.

In another video, Ata Johnson can be seen entering a room with “vintage ukuleles” and photos of their ancestors “that she hasn’t seen since growing up in Samoa.”

cover media