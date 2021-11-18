Good start for VanEck’s new Bitcoin ETF

It was launched on Tuesday with the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE), the third SEC-approved bitcoin futures ETF. Quoted with the initials XBTF has had a good debut on the stock exchange, despite the fact that the cryptocurrency market has been hit by sales for days.

The debut of VanEck’s third Bitcoin ETF

This is not the ETF always proposed by VanEck linked directly to the spot prices of bitcoin, which is unlikely to be approved by the Sec, as the company’s director of digital assets, Kyle Da Cruz put it:

“While a ‘physically backed’ bitcoin ETF remains a key target, we are very pleased to provide investors with this important tool as they build their digital asset portfolios. Cost and tax treatment are two essential considerations for investors and we have put both front and center in the design of XBTF. Investors deserve regulated, transparent and low-cost bitcoin exposures and we are delighted to lead this charge with the launch of XBTF and all of our ongoing efforts in the bitcoin and digital asset space. “

In fact, XBTF involves competitive costs and tax advantages which make it very attractive to investors, especially at a time when there is a lot of talk about tax regulations and regulations for digital assets.

The first Bitcoin ETF was the one issued by Proshares (BITO), which was launched on October 19. BITO’s total assets under management rose to a record $ 1 billion in less than two days, also favored by the new ATH achieved by Bitcoin in that period.

Volumes of $ 4.8 million

The new ETF on the first day of listing reached a price of 59.73 dollars for a total traded of about 4.8 million, well below the record of 1 billion of that of Proshares and the 78 million achieved by the first ETF of Valkyrie, as pointed out in a tweet on November 17 from Eric Balchunas, senior analyst of the ETF market at Bloomberg:

$ XBTF traded about $ 5m on Day One. Normally that would be pretty good, prob Top 10% of launches this year. It’s just shadowed by the absurd $ 1b $ BITO laid down, not to mention $ 78m that $ BTF did. pic.twitter.com/bjqrUnThzr – Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) November 16, 2021

BalchunasWhile noting that this is one of the 10 best starts in the ETF market this year, he notes that it is a far cry from the results achieved by the two BTC ETFs that preceded it.

The growing market for Bitcoin ETFs

There are at least twenty bitcoin ETFs under review by the SEC, half of which are directly linked to the most famous cryptocurrency. They will hardly see the light, since the president of the US stock exchange control authority has made it clear that he does not look favorably upon it. such a risky and not fully regulated product.

According to many analysts the race for ETFs will not stop, because they are one of the tools to allow institutional investors to enter the cryptocurrency market as well. Many large funds cannot by statute invest in non-regulated products, such as cryptocurrencies.