good stories this holiday

CYRANO

Cyrano is the new interpretation of the classic play by Edmond Rostand, this time based on the stage musical adapted and directed by Erica Schmidt with music by Aaron and Bryce Dessner, and lyrics by Matt Berninger and Carin Besser.

The film is directed by the British Joe Wright, who has always had the perfect sense to bring period stories to the screen, with attention to every detail and that are technically impeccable pieces.

His foray into the musical genre is no exception, since the production is very careful in all aspects, even his costumes were nominated for an Oscar.

But where Wright’s film has its greatest success is in the casting, which turns Peter Dinklage into Cyrano, changing the character’s characteristic large nose for dwarfism.

The also protagonist of Game of Thrones achieves a moving character and defends himself quite well singing, taking over the tape whenever he is on screen.

She also has good chemistry with Haley Bennett in the role of Roxanne, plus the young actress sings very well.

As a trivia tidbit, Dinklage is married to screenwriter Erica Schmidt, and Bennett is in a relationship with director Joe Wright.

BLACK BIRD

The premise of Black Bird is irresistible.

Jimmy Keene faces a 10-year prison sentence for drug trafficking, but receives the tempting offer of release in exchange for a small job.

He must move to a maximum security prison and befriend an alleged serial killer, in order to extract a confession and information on where his victims are buried.

The most impressive thing about the miniseries is that it is a true story and is based on the memories of Keene himself.

Taron Egerton, who you may remember as Elton John in Rocketman, plays Keene, a guy with a lot of ease with words and charm to get out of almost any problem.

The series handles his encounter with convict Larry Hall, wonderfully played by actor Paul Walter Hauser, who was a revelation in Cruella.

In addition, the series jumps in time to show how Hall was arrested by a detective, played by Greg Kinnear.

The recently deceased Ray Liotta has one of his last jobs on screen playing Keene’s father. The series is an exciting puzzler that has you in doubt all the time. Is he really responsible for the crimes?

Black Bird is addictive, and premieres its first two chapters today, while its remaining four will arrive on Fridays.

THE GOOD PATRON

El Buen Patron tells the story of a scale company owner who is about to receive a quality award for the company, and his obsession to cover up all the crises that surround him in order to achieve it.

The director and screenwriter Fernando León de Aranoa (Mondays in the Sun) plays with the concept of balance and justice to show a character full of virtues and many flaws.

His almost Machiavellian ambition to want to control everything is a lot of fun, especially when the house of cards he builds begins to fall apart as he tries to fix things or deviate from the path.

The main reason for the success of the film is the extraordinary work of Javier Bardem, who creates another unforgettable character, obsessed with getting his way in everything.

The film has a delicious black humor and at the same time is a criticism of the policies within some companies.

Also noteworthy is the perfect work of the ensemble of actors surrounding the character of Bardem.

THE GOOD PATRON.