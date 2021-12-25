Goodbye Android: Samsung abandons the operating system for Fuchsia OS?

According to some rumors and speculations, the South Korean manufacturer could abandon the Android operating system: will Fuchsia OS make its debut on Samsung devices?

Is called Fuchsia OS: is the new operating system that Samsung will adopt instead of Android, according to some rumors revealed by two employees aware of the South Korean company’s future plans. The rumors had been circulating for some months but now it seems there are credible confirmations, as also stated by the well-known insider Digital Chat Station, trusted by many industry experts.

Fuchsia OS is an open source operating system from Google, built practically from scratch, and is based on a non-Linux kernel, unlike Android. This is a project that Samsung is working on since 2016, and which should offer users many more benefits, including easier updating on the manufacturer’s devices.

Samsung collaborates on the Fuchsia OS project: the clues and speculations

The OS is expected to share some elements with Chrome OS, the platform used by Chromebook laptops. In fact, the device on which Fuchsia OS was Nest Hub, “the center of the smart home“, Lo smart speaker of Google that allows the management of home automation through a smart screen.

For some time now, Google has opened the project to developers and is looking for new talents to speed up the implementation of the operating system and spread interest. In this regard, the group was created Fuchsia Devices , whose fundamental objective is to bring the new OS to the non-Google devices.

The Samsung team contributed to the development, which has shown its interest in the project, as mentioned, for some years already. Not that there are official press releases on the matter, but the arrival of the “Flash-Friendly File System“(F2FS), an alternative method for managing files, right on the models of the line Samsung Galaxy arouses not a few suspicions.

However, it should be noted that these are still indiscretions: even if the clues are many, there are still no official “moves” by Samsung or Google that can definitively confirm a decision in this sense. Switching from Android to Fuchsia OS is a major step that takes time – according to some speculation, at least 5 years.