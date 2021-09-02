goodbye Australia, the sequel with Chris Hemsworth moves to Europe

As reported by Variety, the filming of the sequel to Tyler Rake, sequel to the hit film with Chris Hemsworth written by the Russo brothers, they will no longer be held in Australia but in the heart of Europe. The start of filming will in fact take place in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic. This is why this change was decided.

Apparently pre-production on the film had already started in New South Wales, Australia, but the crew and the workers they were informed of the change of location by Netflix and the Russo brothers. The decision would mainly stem from concerns about Australian government-imposed closures over the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tyler Rake sequel is still written by Joe Russo and produced by both Russo brothers through their company AGBO and the Netflix partnership. Other sources, however, argue that the change of location is due to a broader context that also involves the commitments already made previously by Hemsworth, so as to allow him greater comfort during the filming phase. However, Hemsworth will return to Australia between November and December to shoot Furious, the prequel film of Mad Mad: Fury Road starring Anya Taylor-Joy.

The start of filming for Tyler Rake 2 was announced for next fall and at the moment it is not clear whether this date will be respected despite the change of location or will be postponed again to allow a re-organization of the production calendar. In any case, we leave you to our review of Tyler Rake, which turned out to be a real streaming success for Netflix.