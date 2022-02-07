Goodbye Awkwafina, the actress leaves social media: “I have to detoxify”

It had been attacked for the use of the so-called African American Vernacular English, especially for having exploited it to become famous only to discard it once the goal is reached, but explanations and apologies were not enough. And so Awkwafina has made the final decision, or almost: to abandon social media. In farewell message of the actress, with whom she leaves twitter explaining the reasons, we read a very clear “I have to detox”.

Well, I’ll see you in a few years, Twitter – per my therapist. To my fans, thank you for continuing to love and support someone who wishes they could be a better person for you. I apologize if I ever fell short, in anything I did. You’re in my heart always ❤️ – nora (@awkwafina) February 5, 2022

“We will see you in a few years” says Akwafina (in the century Nora Lum), than on invitation from your therapist stops ‘chirping’. Even if the stop does not seem to concern the Instagram account @awkwafinahowever, stopped at the post on the Chinese Lunar New Year of 1 February last.

“I’m not withdrawing from anything else, although I would like to – added the actress. – I’m available on all the other social networks that don’t tell you to kill yourself! “



The interpreter of Crazy & Richafter Raya and the last dragonbut most of all Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings and the last Swan Song – waiting to see you in the Renfield with Nicolas Cage – he must have felt the pressure build up, sadly. As we said, also of that coming from a series of criticisms to which he had tried to respond in a previous tweet, judged to be belated:

“As a non-black person, I reiterate that I am always ready to listen and work incessantly to understand the history and context ofAAVE“ Akwafina had declared, adding: “Teasing, belittling or in any way being rude at the expense of others IT IS NOT IN MY NATURE. He never was and never will be “.

Before concluding with a greeting and heartfelt thanks to their fans: