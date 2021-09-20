goodbye baggy sweatshirts, now walk off with the fairy tale pink dress

Marilyn Monroe blonde hair, magnetic gaze, fairytale dress: here is the “new” Billie Eilish. For her first Met Gala, the singer decided to show herself in a new light: she abandoned the baggy looks and walked on the runway in a sumptuous dress with a train. The dress was created for her by Oscar De La Renta, but with a specific condition …

Just a day before we had seen her at the MTV VMA’s with her standard look: combat boots and oversized shirt, all strictly black. But as if by magic Billie Eilish appeared on the red carpet of the Met Gala completely transformed: goodbye to baggy pants and logoed sweatshirts, now the singer walks the runway with a sumptuous dress of a delicate flesh color with a long train, like any self-respecting diva. Marilyn Monroe blonde hair, magnetic gaze, fairytale dress: here is the “new” Billie Eilish.

This is the very first Met Gala for singer Billie Eilish: such an important event deserved an exceptional look. And so it was: Eilish wore a dress of great impact, with a voluminous skirt like a real princess, signed Oscar de la Renta. The off-shoulder dress had a long train, like a true diva. It seems that he made a specific request to the brand: according to the New York Times, Billie agreed to wear the dress on the condition that Oscar De La Renta no longer uses animal fur in his collections.

To complete the look she chose jewels Cartier and a fluffy hairstyle Marilyn Monroe. Recently the singer gave her hair a cut, sporting a bob with bangs identical to that of her mother. Even for the make-up Eilish was inspired by the divas of the Fifties: eyes enhanced by eyeliner and red lips.

We are used to seeing the pop star with sporty and hip hop looks, total black or in shock colors: seeing her climbing the stairs wrapped in a peach pink drapery was a real revelation. But in reality the young singer has long shown that she is in a phase of change: little by little she has developed a more feminine and sophisticated style. Last year, for example, he surprised everyone by posing on the cover of British Vogue in lingerie. With this first red carpet the transformation is complete, like a butterfly out of its cocoon.