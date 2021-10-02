News

“Goodbye bears” From Benzinga Italy

Bitcoin rises, analyst on Twitter: “goodbye bears”

The market-leading cryptocurrency is on the rise on Friday, with its price rising more than $ 4,000 in the past 24 hours.

What happened
Today (CRYPTO: BTC) rose to a price of $ 47,600. At 6:30 am ET, the digital asset was trading at around $ 44,900, before jumping 6% in just 10 minutes to $ 47,600.

“Goodbye bears,” tweeted well-known market analyst Michaël van de Poppe following the bullish price movement that has had serious consequences for those who bet against Bitcoin.

According to sales figures provided by Bybt, short positions worth $ 270 million were liquidated within an hour.

Large cap altcoins have followed Bitcoin’s price movement: over the past 24 hours Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) gained 9%, Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) was up 7%, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) had an 8% increase e Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) jumped 13.56%.

Photo: Executium on Unsplash

Read the article also in Benzinga Italy

