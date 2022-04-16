Goodbye Belinda! Christian Nodal would have started a relationship with a real estate consultant

After his breakup with Belindathe heart of Christian Nodal It has been condominium.

Just a few weeks ago his alleged romance with a Colombian blonde named Mariana Ríos was uncovered, however, now it is said that the owner of the singer’s heart is Aurora Cárdenas.

The Gossip No Like program uncovered that the interpreter is dating the beautiful woman, who according to her social networks, is real estate investment advisor

Through her Instagram account, the girl from Guadalajara has 95 thousand followers, where she reports on her real estate deals, posts elegant photos, but also other very sensual ones.

Aurora and Nodal They were seen together a few days ago having a good time, it is rumored that they met just when he was looking to buy a new house and now that he is single, he fell in love.