Goodbye BlackBerry, from January 4th the old smartphones will be unusable

MILAN – The end of an era is approaching for the “old” BlackBerry. Starting from January 4th, devices with the proprietary system of the iconic smartphone with built-in keyboard that has depopulated since the mid-early 2000s will cease to function. An announcement that had already been communicated in 2020 and which is now being reiterated by the Canadian company with a memo. “Legacy services of BlackBerry 7.1 OS and earlier, such as BlackBerry 10, BlackBerry PlayBook OS 2.1 and earlier, will no longer be available starting January 4, 2022. As of this date, devices with these legacy software and services with connections (Wi-Fi and operators) they will no longer be reliable as regards operation, with everything valid for data, calls, SMS and emergency numbers “, he explained

Phones with BlackBerry OS 7.1 and earlier, BlackBerry 10 and PlayBook OS 2.1 and earlier will therefore lose legacy services. This means that effective management of services such as data connections, calls, SMS and even emergency calls will no longer be possible. In fact – as stated in the press release – from 4 January it will no longer be possible to use these mobile phones normally.

Defeated by the competition with touchscreen smartphones, BlackBerry has tried the relaunch several times. First by embracing, with a large delay, the on-screen keyboard then moving to Android as an operating system, thus abandoning its proprietary software. The latest attempt, announced in 2020, involved the launch of a device with 5g connectivity with the support of Onwardmobility and FIH Mobile. However, this device never arrived on the market.