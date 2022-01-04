Goodbye BlackBerry. From today, the brand’s devices will no longer work

The world of mobile telephony is losing another historic brand, the Canadian BlackBerry. The news was announced as early as September 2020 by the same brand that had stated: “Devices running BlackBerry 7.1 OS and previous software, BlackBerry 10 software and BlackBerry PlayBook OS 2.1 and previous software via telephone operator or Wi-Fi connections they will no longer work reliably after January 4. “The Android-based BlackBerry devices, such as KeyOne, Key2 and Key2 LE, instead they will continue to function normally, although most of them no longer receive security updates.

Today BlackBerry dies, a piece of history of mobile telephony

Years ago Black Berry was synonymous with avant-garde and guarantee, but with the arrival of the touch screen and as a result of the iPhone and a multitude of Android devices, the Canadian brand has begun to feel the pinch. Despite what a niche of users is stayed true to the hardware with the physical QWERTY keypad and BlackBerry proprietary software. Unfortunately, these users will see their devices from today no longer functional.

Speaking of numbers, BlackBerry in the 2009 owned the 20% of the market share in the telephone sector, ranking at first place of the fastest growing companies in the world. To be clear, in that year Apple was 39th and Google 68th. Starting from 2011, with the arrival of Android the music has completely changed and the Canadian company has seen a severe meltdown. BlackBerry launched in the 2015, now too late, his first smartphone with Android operating system.

In 2016 Black Berry licensed the brand’s hardware to TCL and then move on to 2020 to the Texan company OnwardMobility. To date, BlackBerry deals exclusively with software services.