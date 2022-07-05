Goodbye, bra by obligation: from Schiaparelli and generation Z to Sex in New York

Between the flowers and the references to the work of Yves Saint Laurent or Mugler, the collection of Schiaparelli Haute Couture pergeated by Daniel Roseberry again influenced what has become a hallmark of the house: surrealism (yes, Elsa’s own) on the woman’s breast. Just like it sounds. Because although the American who has revolutionized the historic house has had a communicative ‘best seller’ in figurative and monumental jewellery, the truth is that using fabric to highlight that area of ​​the body could be another one of your key coordinates. This has happened in recent collections (spring-summer 2022, for example, has inspired several tops that have been seen in fast fashion brands) and has been repeated in the latest Haute Couture bet. The question? That focus requires the absence of a bra.

IMAXtree

Already in the second styling of the proposal, the corset from which emerged a kind of transparent mesh left the breasts , nipples included, of the model exposed. She also passed with a dress whose neckline outlined the silhouette of the chest and, yes, it had the addition of two velvet circles that almost bring back memories (saving distances) of burlesque. But with permission of the necklines that made it impossible to wear any type of traditional bra, this idea of exalt the chest reached its maximum expression in the outings in which the asymmetrical necklines dropped to expose one breast, only covered by a flower , or in the penultimate look whose protagonist was a long velvet skirt, a wide-brimmed hat and purpurin over the bust .

IMAXtree

Roseberry is not the only one who has put the focus on this area of ​​the body “sticking a chest out in true Delacroix style”, although he is one of those who, perhaps, has managed to veil (when not eliminate) the trace of sexualization that serves certain social networks as an excuse to censor female breasts. A fact that far from being an anecdote, is a real online war that usually resurfaces every summer and that has even led to brands like Adidas a having to blur nipples in their ads .

IMAXtree

Is give up the bra cannot be understood without that vindictive and political vis, but the truth is that although the generation Z seems to have understood that the bra is an accessory and not the corset of the 21st century, this idea goes back much further. And no, you don’t even have to go back to the youth revolution or the hippie movement that left its mark on the aesthetics of the moment, but take a look at the 90s and 2000s and series like, for example, sex in new york. Here is a television product about four young women who are maturing and talking about worldly and profound problems, economic and personal crises, sex, love and friendship. Many times, with bare breasts, especially in bed scenes. Many others, wearing tops without a bra as it should be done: with all the naturalness in the world. Except for that episode where Samantha buys some nipple covers to precisely highlight the fact that she’s going without him.

Getty Images

That casual air together with pieces of clothing that show a large amount of skin, he encouraged that, together with the aesthetic ‘heroin chic’bras were conspicuous by their absence in the outfits of celebrities What Britney Spears or Sarah Jessica Parker and that, following that trail but with a much more relaxed and less sexualized spirit, Sienna Miller or Ze Kravitz do the same, especially when there are ‘tank tops’ or spaghetti straps in the equation. What could be other types of bras that hide the straps? s. That neither they nor hundreds of thousands of women see it as necessary? also. Especially after the pandemic, which made supportive bras disappear from looks. Of course: it cannot be ignored that most of the celebrities (because they are the ones we know) who have decided to go without a bra They tend to have small chests. and, therefore, there are no physical contraindications such as back pain that lead so many others to undergo breast reductions.

Getty Images

The curious thing about this trend is that the elimination of the bra from catwalk and daily outfits does not imply burning the undergarment in the hand, but rather a new meaning. It is no longer mandatory, but a piece that can focus on aesthetics And be one more element of the look that does not have to be hidden.

Getty Images

That idea has been seen, like many other issues, accelerated by confinement. While in those months fashion sales plummeted, the categories of underwear and ‘homewear’ remained stable or grew, trend that has been maintained for some time: the study carried out by Kantar for MODACC shows that “fashion consumption in the first quarter of 2022 has recovered” (from January to March 2022 it was billed 14.9% more than the previous year), and although lingerie fashion has evolved moderately, it is still positive. If numbers are distracting, let’s put the following fact on the table: Inditex, which does not stitch without thread, included the lingerie category for Zara in its online versionbut opening its largest store in the world in the Plaza de España in Madrid includes a special ‘showroom’ for bras, panties, pajamas and special pieces. It has its own testers, its own box and its own packaging. If that’s not trusting underwear, we don’t know what is. Those, they do not sell purely functional pieces in neutral colours: they sell transparencies, lace, triangles without hoops, lace. Fantasy. Beauty. What exactly does it point to? Schiaparelli by dispensing with the bra and resorting to other adornments. To hedonism, not to imposition. In the end:

“I don’t know why our boobs are so scary/ Without them there would be no humanity and no beauty/ And you know it well.”