Goodbye Buitoni pasta? Epilogue of a Made in Italy brand

The Buitoni brand, which made the history of the production of pasta Made in Italy, will no longer exist. At least for some specific products that have mostly characterized the tables of Italians and beyond.

The news leaked from the decision of Nestle, multinational company owner of the logo, not to renew the concession to the group Newlat Food to produce under the brand.

The company of the agri-food sector had acquired the pasta factory in 2008 to continue supplying baked goods and pasta shapes.

With the choice not to confirm the license to use the brand specifically for dry pasta and baked goods, the Buitoni brand it is destined to significantly reduce its presence on store shelves. What changes for the Italian pasta sector?

Itala: the pasta sector loses the Buitoni brand

Nestlé will not renew the license to use the Buitoni logo by Newlat Food, but the historic Arezzo pasta factory will remain operational to produce with other brands. Like Delverde, for example, which is owned by the Reggio Emilia agri-food company together with Giglio and Polenghi.

The concession is therefore terminated after 13 years, effectively deciding the epilogue of the brand Buitoni that left its mark on Made in Italy some pasta.

The Italian Nestlé has specified that, in reality, the logo is on standby and that: “Buitoni operates and will continue to operate in Italy and abroad with its historic and iconic Made in Italy products.”

Specifically, these are items such as frozen pizzas, fresh pasta and sauces, stuffed pasta, gluten-free and liquid bases produced in other establishments, other than the one originally from San Sepolcro.

The story actually tells a lot about the industrial evolution and market strategies of recent times. Previously, in fact, Newlat had already revealed the desire to abandon the brand that accounts for 16% of the total turnover for pasta.

There are at least two reasons: to make more use of their logos such as Delverde, which enjoys a higher ranking, and to save on the costs of royalties pay to Nestle, with a value of approx 1.7 million euros the year.

Now, for 18 months, the Swiss multinational will retain ownership of the Buitoni brand with the commitment not to sell it. The future is all uncertain and revolves around the end of the logo. Newlat’s idea of ​​buying it, expressed several times by the owner Angelo Mastrolia, has remained only on paper.