Goodbye bump! OPPO shows us the smartphone with a retractable camera

OPPO is confirmed at the top of global smartphone manufacturers, also in terms of innovativeness, and reveals a preview of what it will show at the next event INNO WORLD.

What you see in the pictures in the gallery is the new frontier of smartphone design that OPPO has developed. It is a device with retractable rear camera, through a mechanism motorized which allows the opening and closing of the main sensor. This allows various positive aspects: the camera may have more consistent dimensions without compromising the usability of the device, and the camera itself can be more protected from any falls.