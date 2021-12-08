Goodbye bump! OPPO shows us the smartphone with a retractable camera
OPPO is confirmed at the top of global smartphone manufacturers, also in terms of innovativeness, and reveals a preview of what it will show at the next event INNO WORLD.
What you see in the pictures in the gallery is the new frontier of smartphone design that OPPO has developed. It is a device with retractable rear camera, through a mechanism motorized which allows the opening and closing of the main sensor. This allows various positive aspects: the camera may have more consistent dimensions without compromising the usability of the device, and the camera itself can be more protected from any falls.
OPPO also attached a demonstration video how the retractable mechanism does closes automatically in case of accidental fall of the smartphone, just like measure of safety and security towards the camera.
In the demonstrations of OPPO we also see how the retractable camera will be able to resist water. It remains to be seen what the technical potential of OPPO’s camera and whether the company will be able to give back appeal to devices with motorized cameras. We will know more after the event to be held at the INNO DAY on December 14th.