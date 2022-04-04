Goodbye cash! Now you can pay with the Wirebit crypto-card

Payment methods have evolved over time, there is no doubt about that. Despite this, there is still a long way to go, as many of the current options have significant drawbacks. Aware of this problem, Wirebit, a company specialized in the development of financial technology offers a new alternative: a crypto-card.

This is a convenient solution for those who want pay with bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies without the need to go through an exchange process of assets. You will no longer have to go to exchanges to exchange your digital currencies for national currency.

Wirebit has a bitcoin card and other cryptocurrencies

Wirebit’s goal is to make it possible for an increasing number of people to have access to Bitcoin and other cryptos, but in a simple and attractive way. The company has more than 8 years of experience in the creation of technological tools for the financial industry. Develop products for anyone to benefit from cryptocurrencies and the freedom that these imply.

Wirebit provides point of sale to businesses with physical stores that are interested in accepting cryptocurrencies as a means of payment. What’s more, It has an interface for e-commerce they can also receive digital assets on their websites.

Wirebit now has a convenient payment alternative for everyone who uses bitcoin. With your crypto-card you can pay in more than 20 million establishments quickly and securely, just like you would with any conventional credit or debit card.

The advantage of this card is that you will no longer have to exchange your cryptocurrencies on platforms to obtain liquidity. You also don’t need to call an operator or waste time waiting for non-personalized passwords. The Wirebit card gives you the financial freedom you want so much.

The advantages of paying with the Wirebit crypto-card

Why use the Wirebit crypto-card? For all the facilities you will get. One of them is the possibility withdraw cash from ATMs from various parts of the world. On the other hand, it is one of the most widely accepted cards globally, which means that you can travel without worrying about obtaining foreign currency.

The high security standards behind this payment method is also another point in its favor. Wirebit allows you to block your account or card whenever you want and in a couple of clicks. The company has an app that is available on Google Play and the Apple store. By downloading it, you will be able to control and configure your Wirebit account from the comfort of your mobile.

To access the Wirebit crypto-card, you have to register on their platform, if you have not already done so. Once the registration is complete, you can request the card, either from the website or through the app. With these simple steps, you will receive a tool that will simplify the way you pay for products and services.

If you want to know more about the Mexican company Wirebit, access their website or contact them through the email Hello@wirebit.com.

