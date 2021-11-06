Goodbye cashback? No stop, the news is official. For all Italian consumers there is a ready solution without great economic efforts

There are few certainties for Italian consumers and one of these, from now on to the near future, is linked to State cashback and Supercashback. A measure that has kept us company for six months has also produced important and certified effects on our economy but which will not return in any form.

Or rather, it will not do it with state funds. But in reality the good news for many Italians is that even in the coming months and next year they will be able to count on important forms of reimbursement for their expenses. Because what happened in the first half of 2021 has also been carefully observed by those who deal with money every day, starting with credit institutions.

THE Cashback numbers were important, as certified by a study by the specialized portal Facile.it which confirms the approval of Italians. Analyzing a sample of 50 thousand requests, it was found that in the first half of 2021 there was a 39% increase in the number of searches for prepaid cards. And the most convinced were the consumers up to 34 years old.

In addition, the number of digital payments increased by 41% to reach 3.2 billion, with an average receipt that fell by over 11% to reach 45.7 euros. Numbers that have been collected by the recent study of the Politecnico di Milano.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> Cashback, game reopened: consumers rejoice, everything comes back

Goodbye cashback? The alternative for Italian consumers already exists on the market

But Facile.it was ahead of its time. Already two years ago, before the pandemic, following a market survey it had certified a certain consumption trend Italians. As many as 22.4 million were not convinced they were using cards instead of cash for their payments. But almost 60 percent of them would have done so if a refund such as cashback had been provided, a much higher percentage than those who believed it was the right move to combat evasion.

So what to do now? Simple, bet on alternative cashback. Like the one proposed by many credit institutions who have decided to invest in this formula. A refund is possible only in case of payment made with an electronic card, with variable percentages. Some banks recognize a welcome cashback of 10 percent, then gradually falling to 1 percent. Others, on the other hand, always have a fixed percentage and it is up to the consumer to decide what to bet on.