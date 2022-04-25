Goodbye Chicharito del Tri, he would resign from USA and would be Martino’s new scorer

The new striker who would call Gerardo Martino instead of Chicharito

April 25, 2022 05:30 a.m.

The Mexican team he needs goals and he understands that Gerardo Martinohowever, does not want to summon Javier Hernandezthe Mexican player who has played in that position in recent months and is at a good pace in the MLS.

If the low level of Raul Jimenez In England, like Henry Martín and Rogelio Funes Mori in Liga MX, Tata Martino would consider summoning a Mexican American who plays in MLS, this is Brandon Vázquez.

The striker born in San Diego, California at just 23 years old is already the figure of Cincinnati, a team that has been a revelation in MLS. Brandon Vazquez began his career Xolos de Tijuana and later on his way to the United States

Will Brandon Vásquez give up the United States to play for El Tri?

The Mexican player has been called up to the North American team in several processes, he was currently part of the Olympic team that faced Mexico in the Guadalajara pre-Olympic tournament, Gerardo Martino He wants to convince him to renounce the United States and that he defends the tricolor shirt, according to Cancha.

