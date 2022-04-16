Goodbye Chicharito Hernández: Reveals the worst from the United States and paralyzes Mexico

Chicharito Hernández sends a strong message to Tata Martino and sows doubts about his future



April 14, 2022 9:19 p.m.

Javier Chicharito Hernández has faced several obstacles in his career, and in the twilight of this, the player still maintains the ambition of being able to wear the Mexican national team shirt again.

This was made known after Gerardo Tata Martino closed the doors of the Tri this week. “About the Mexican team, you already know my answer, it’s not going to change. I’m going to continue giving everything, because my head is one hundred percent in this Galaxy sports project. The day I don’t want to go to the national team, I’ll retire,” he declared. Chicharito at a press conference prior to the game against Chicago.

Hernández recalled his family’s words in this regard: “As my father and grandfather always taught me, they told me ‘look, son, look, grandson, if you want to make it to the national team you have to be one of the best players in your country in the team that you are, in any part of the world’ so I am going to continue doing it in the best way working”.

The Major League Soccer scoring leader also spoke about his personal life: “I feel very fulfilled. That doesn’t mean I don’t get angry, that I don’t miss my kids. You have to go through uncomfortable moments, sometimes they don’t hurt, They are painful, but I am full. You can be angry and feel full. I have given myself that fullness with the pure focus that I come to love myself.”

Through social networks, the player has been very active and always shares his training routines, but he also uses his Instagram account as a space for catharsis and reflection.

This Thursday, the striker shared an enigmatic statement from American actor Jim Carrey where he talks about the end of a career. Words that could be interpreted as a possible retirement of Chicharito Hernández.