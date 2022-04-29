Goodbye Cristiano Ronaldo, hello Arnautovic for Ralf Rangnick – Sport.fr

Ralf Rangnick, who arrived on the Manchester United bench at the end of 2021, will be replaced by Erik ten Hag at the end of the season. If he will stay with the Red Devils in a consulting role, the German technician officially becomes the new coach of Austria.

He signed a two-year contract with with an extension for two more years if they qualify for Euro 2024. He will start for the Nations League matches in May-June.

“It is an honor for me to take on this role. I am particularly excited at the idea of ​​playing the Euros in Germany with a young team eager for success. (…) I will take over as manager of the Austrian national team at the end of the season, but I will continue my consultancy work with Manchester United”Rangnick said in a statement.

His last goal on the Reds Devils bench will be to qualify the club for European competition next season. Three days from the end, it will be difficult for Manchester United to qualify for the next Champions League, in sixth place with 55 points, 5 behind the TOP 4 but with two more games.