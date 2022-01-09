Goodbye cruel work: the Great Dismissal begins

In November last year, over 4.5 million people decided to quit their jobs in the US, a phenomenon that is described as “the Great Resignation”. At the base of the decision are the consequences of the pandemic that is pushing many people to radically reconsider their lives, changing the culture of work

In the month of November 2021 in America as many as 4 and a half million people decided to leave their jobs or not to return after the companies had called them back to the office. A phenomenon that continued to manifest itself also in the following month and which was immediately defined by the term the “Great Dismission”. For Americans, what happens to them is always “Great”. And how could it be any different? In Europe, where we are smaller, we are witnessing a very attenuated and contained form of this phenomenon. But there is also with us. We ourselves experience it in our work and social relationships.

It is interesting to understand what motivates some workers, who clearly can afford it, to leave safe, well-paid jobs with excellent career prospects. It is undoubtedly changing the culture of work and the way in which people evaluate work in relation to their life project.

Work has always been central to the life of people and nations, even founding. For Ricardo and Marx the only thing that creates value (not just economic, for the latter) is work. For Keynes the ideal condition of a community is full employment, which all modern states pursue. If anyone was lucky enough to follow Heimat, you will clearly see that Nazism began to enter people’s heads as the Berlin government began creating jobs at a breakneck pace.

In the women’s movement, access and equality to work has always been the number one priority. The cases referred to in the “New York Times” report, which we publish below in translation, are all cases of young women who have achieved a good job position in the “old” economy.

The experience of the pandemic convinced them to radically reconsider their expectations and gave them the motivation. In this sense, the pandemic is truly a great event, a watershed. Perhaps its constructive side lies here if we see it in a dialectical context.

But who knows? One thing, however, is certain: the culture of work has changed after the pandemic has forced everyone to a forced break which has given rise to many, too many thoughts. Fortunately some of these are about to get better.

UNUSUAL CELEBRATIONS

For Gabby Ianniello, it was the blisters from the stiletto heels she wore for her job at a real estate agency, which had called her back to the office last fall. For Giovanna Gonzalez, it was those three little letters, RTO (Return to Office), coming from her boss of investment management.

For Tiffany Knighten, it was finding out that a colleague’s annual salary was over $ 10,000 higher than hers for a similar position.

They were fed up. They were ready to resign. And they wanted their TikTok followers to know right away.

“My sanity smiles at me again after I leave Corporate America,” reads the caption of the video that Ms. Knighten released in September 2021. She wore a hat that read “I hate this place” and we see her dancing to the beat. of “Thank U, Next” by Ariana Grande.

The dropout rate in America – that is, the percentage of workers who voluntarily leave their jobs – is historically high, but in the fall of 2021 it hit 3%. And you can see it well. People are celebrating their resignation in reel on Instagram or “QuitToks”.

Many are turning to the Reddit R / antiwork forum, where signups have soared. They gloat over breaking free from their 9-to-5 job. They are tweeting screenshots of messages to their bosses boldly claiming that they have resigned.

“People keep telling me,“ Sister, I quit my job. Let’s go for a drink, ”says Ms. Knighten, a 28-year-old black woman who says she faced constant workplace harassment she left before starting her own communications agency called Brand Curators. “Everyone is convinced and proud to say that they gave up what was not satisfying them”.

A NOISY OUTING

Executives are also joining the demonstrations in public joy at having resigned.

Twitter chief Jack Dorsey shared the announcement of his resignation on his platform at the end of 2022. “I don’t know if everyone knows, but I resigned from Twitter,” wrote Mr. Dorsey, posting a screenshot of an email that concluded: “PS: I’m tweeting this email. My only wish is that Twitter Inc is the most transparent company in the world. Hello Mom!” Hello mom wonderful!

Once sharing the decision to leave a job was not advisable, or at least not polite. Career coaches usually advised their clients against denigrating former employers online. Recruiters often raised their eyebrows at candidates who had wanted negative experiences in their previous roles public.

But after more than a year of pandemic labor, civil rights protests and all the personal and social turmoil that followed these events, some workers are ready to reject stale professional standards and vent their dissatisfaction.

“People are frustrated, exhausted, unleashed,” said JT O’Donnell, founder of the Work It Daily coaching platform. “When people are furious, you see fight-or-flight responses. This is a fight response ”.

THE LABOR SCALE

If resigning thinks they can punch their old bosses without fear of alienating potential new employers, they may be right to do so. The supply-demand curve of the labor market is turning in their favor and employers are softening.

On ZipRecruiter, the offer of places with “no previous experience” jumped in 2021 to 22.9% from 12.8% in 2020. The share that requires a degree fell to 8.3 from 11.4 for one hundred.

In some parts of the United States, significant gaps are occurring between job vacancies and job seekers. Nebraska, for example, has 69,000 vacant positions and 19,300 unemployed people. Choices that once could have hurt the prospects of a job seeker, such as taking time off to care for their children, are no longer a problem today.

“I’ve been doing this job for 25 years and this is the tightest job market I’ve ever seen,” said Tom Gimbel, head of LaSalle Network, a nationwide recruiting firm. “I have clients who have such a need for people that they now look at everyone’s resumes.”

A NEW WORK CULTURE

Some hiring managers have gone so far as to take what they previously considered a risky step – for example, hire someone who criticized a former CEO online. The logic is to take it anyway, rather than leaving the position empty for too long, possibly resulting in employee burnout.

“In the past there would have been a lull in the organization if a working relationship did not end on friendly terms,” ​​says Melissa Nightingale, co-founder of Raw Signal Group, a management training company. “Now the great focus for organizations is less on the risk related to the single place and more on the risk for the workforce in the workforce.”

Executives are more understanding of those laid off within their own ranks.

Bosses used to view departures as betrayal, as well as “being dumped in high school,” according to Anthony Klotz, an organizational psychologist at Texas A&M University. Now, they understand that the employees are restless. Klotz noted that there has been an increase in the number of employers offering one-year leave to workers intending to resign, meaning resigning workers can choose to return at any time without losing previous benefits.

But some workers aren’t worried about slamming the door behind them when they leave.

A NEW BEGINNING

Ms. Ianniello, 28, has a long cahiers de doléance towards the style of her work past. When she was working as a marketing coordinator in Manhattan, she would wake up at 4:45 am to the iPhone alarm saying “you made it, baby”, so she fixed her hair before starting a 45-day trip. minutes. His days were made up of sad desk lunches and chasing “the last e-mail”.

In February 2021, with $ 10,000 in savings, he put an end to that. In July, he posted a TikTok informing his followers that he had found a new sense of bliss. Ianniello, who also started a podcast called Corporate Quitter, said:

“It’s almost like the dot-com bubble when you created your account on American Online (AOL) instant messenger and were an early adopter. With the same sentiment one enters the Great Dismissal ”.

Some career coaches are in a cold sweat in the rush to go public with stories of quitting their jobs. Many have noted that HR managers, even desperate ones, search for candidates on social media and view posts about former employers as anathema. Others have noted that the current labor shortage, with the workforce dwindling by around 3 million, will not be permanent and that at some point, more jobs than workers will be available.

A NEW WAY OF LOOKING FOR WORK

“These kinds of things come and go,” says Ms. O’Donnell, adding, however, that she is alarmed by some blatant violations of the rules at work: there are people who leave their jobs without even bothering to give two weeks notice. , as it must be: “There are some people who disappear. They just never come back. They don’t answer any phone calls “.

Workers seem to care less and less about coach career advice: they are looking elsewhere for guidance, especially in online communities. TikTok has hundreds of videos with the hashtag #quitmyjob, including some that purport to give moral support to people who are considering quitting.

Ms. Gonzalez, 32, who left her investment management role in Phoenix in June 2021, said she was hesitant to go public with her experience because she didn’t want former colleagues to feel judged seeing the video. But she also thought that her followers might feel inspired by her experience being that of a first-generation American who wisely saved up $ 20,000 to afford to leave a secure position.

“I feel like Kourtney Kardashian, but I need some time off the hamster wheel to focus on myself,” Ms Gonzalez told followers on her TikTok account, adding, “I share this with you guys not to brag , but to show you that this is possible ”.

And he concluded “It’s decades of motivational posters, but in reverse: Anyone can be a quitter”.

And so it is.

