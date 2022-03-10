Goodbye Cynthia Rodríguez: Carlos Rivera composes a song for another woman and shocks Televisa

Mexico City.- A few hours ago the famous interpreter Charles Rivera managed to grab the attention of the social media because a few hours ago he confessed that he had written a song to a woman who is not his girlfriend Cynthia Rodriguez.

As is known, the current driver of Televisa and the main presenter of the program come the joy They have been in a romantic relationship for many years, however, they rarely make public demonstrations of love and they do not usually publish images in which they appear together.

A few hours ago Carlos, who made his debut in the medium thanks to The academycaused a furor among his millions of followers because he informed them that he had written a song to a very special woman in your life but it is not about your current partner.

Through your official account Instagramthe originator of Tlaxcala shared a video in which he appears performing a new single and confessed that it was dedicated to a person he loves very much: his sister, Norma Lizbeth.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, it was that Rivera showed the advance of her new song dedicated to this very special woman and has not stopped receiving messages of affection and praise.

My whole life to always see the women I love smile. This song was a gift I made for my sister. ‘My pretty Girl’. Soon it will be for you too,” she assured.

Source: Instagram @_carlosrivera