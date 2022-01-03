Goodbye ecotax, but it could come back

FROM 2019, THEN REMODULATED – The end of 2021 saw the non-renewal of theecotax, that is the measure introduced by the first Conte government in 2019 that penalized cars with CO2 emissions over 160 g / km. In 2021 this threshold had been raised to 190 g / km, with the following progression (here to know more):

0 euro up to 190 g / km

1,100 euros for the 191 – 210 g / km range

1,600 euros for the 211 – 240 g / km range

2,000 euros for cars emitting from 241 to 290 g / km

2,500 euros above 291 g / km

READY TO COME BACK – But the farewell ofecotax it could only be temporary. In fact there is already the first green light from the executive for restore the provision. At the moment it is only a proposal put forward by the deputies Giuseppe Chiazzese and Luca Sut, deposited, as an agenda to the budget law, with requests in favor of zero-emission mobility. Specifically, the two exponents of the 5 Star Movement would like to tax the most polluting cars to “finance” the eco-bonus, which in this case would be destined exclusively for electric vehicles (0-20 g / km of CO2).

DEDUCTIONS FOR THE COLUMNS – In the agenda of Chiazzese and Sut, mention is also made of the extension for the whole of 2022 of the deductions for the purchase and installation of charging columnsa, with reinstatement of the deduction / discount on the invoice at 50%, as well as new forms of incentives such as the reduction of the motorway toll for all vehicles with emissions between 0 and 20 g / km.