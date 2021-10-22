News

Goodbye English crown. The first president of Barbados is Sandra Mason

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Barbados, which on November 30 will become a republic by abandoning the British monarchy, has elected its first president, Sandra Mason.

In the island state of Barbados, located in Central America, between the Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean, the first presidential elections in history were held. Independent from 1966 like Commonwealth realm, the small nation will in fact turn into one republic starting next November 30th.

Sandra Mason was governor general of Barbados

Up to now, in fact, the territory of the small country has in fact maintained the Queen of the United Kingdom as head of state, while changing her name to “queen of Barbados”. The first president will be Sandra Mason, 72, elected Wednesday 20 October by universal suffrage: this is the person who until now had held the role of governor general of the island. For the crown of England it is not therefore a “tear”, since this figure constituted the official representation of the queen herself.

Sandra Mason, elected President of the Republic of Barbados, with the Queen of the United Kingdom © Steve Parsons – WPA Pool / Getty Images

It had been Mason herself, on the other hand, in a speech given in September 2020 in the capital Bridgetown, to announce the radical to the population constitutional change for the nation and its 287,000 inhabitants. On that occasion, the future president had explained that “having obtained their own independence more than half a century ago, our country can undoubtedly be confident in its abilities self-manage“.

Rihanna ambassador to promote tourism and investments

“The House and the Senate met to elect our first president. A new historical passage on the way to the republic of Barbados ”, the government of the island state announced in a tweet. The executive will focus mainly on the economy of the tourism: the islands and its paradisiacal beaches are mainly frequented by Anglo-Saxon high society. Before the pandemic, on average, the influx of visitors each year exceeded million people.

For this purpose, Barbados asked their most illustrious citizen, the world star Rihanna, to play the role of ambassador of the island state in order to promote tourism and investments.

Loading...
Advertisements


Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

732
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
687
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
573
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
507
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
476
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
402
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
369
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
344
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
317
News

Richard Marquand – The directors of the Saga ⋆ Star Wars Addicted
315
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top