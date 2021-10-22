Goodbye English crown. The first president of Barbados is Sandra Mason

Barbados, which on November 30 will become a republic by abandoning the British monarchy, has elected its first president, Sandra Mason.

In the island state of Barbados, located in Central America, between the Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean, the first presidential elections in history were held. Independent from 1966 like Commonwealth realm, the small nation will in fact turn into one republic starting next November 30th.

Sandra Mason was governor general of Barbados

Up to now, in fact, the territory of the small country has in fact maintained the Queen of the United Kingdom as head of state, while changing her name to “queen of Barbados”. The first president will be Sandra Mason, 72, elected Wednesday 20 October by universal suffrage: this is the person who until now had held the role of governor general of the island. For the crown of England it is not therefore a “tear”, since this figure constituted the official representation of the queen herself.

It had been Mason herself, on the other hand, in a speech given in September 2020 in the capital Bridgetown, to announce the radical to the population constitutional change for the nation and its 287,000 inhabitants. On that occasion, the future president had explained that “having obtained their own independence more than half a century ago, our country can undoubtedly be confident in its abilities self-manage“.

Rihanna ambassador to promote tourism and investments

“The House and the Senate met to elect our first president. A new historical passage on the way to the republic of Barbados ”, the government of the island state announced in a tweet. The executive will focus mainly on the economy of the tourism: the islands and its paradisiacal beaches are mainly frequented by Anglo-Saxon high society. Before the pandemic, on average, the influx of visitors each year exceeded million people.

#BIMRepublic 🇧🇧: When Barbados becomes a republic on 55th anniversary of Independence on Nov 30th – its two most powerful officeholders: Head of State (left):

Dame Sandra Mason

President of Barbados Head of Government (right)

My Amor Mottley

Prime Minister of Barbados pic.twitter.com/lpisuBWGYP – Kevz Politics (@KevzPolitics) October 20, 2021

For this purpose, Barbados asked their most illustrious citizen, the world star Rihanna, to play the role of ambassador of the island state in order to promote tourism and investments.