Goodbye expensive gasoline: the trick to save fuel in summer

He expensive gasoline is becoming a serious problem. More and more motorists do not know what to do to overcome this difficulty. Refueling has become an inexpensive undertaking, and in some cases it can generate very high costs.

For this reason, it is urgent to find a solution that can be practical and feasible. In many motorists have already experienced methods that allow them to save on the cost of gasoline. Here’s what you need to know about it.

Expensive gasoline, the trick to avoid price increases: what to do

Actually it is not a simple trick, but rather real strategies implemented by motorists to reduce fuel consumption and save on this need. Behaving in this way is a natural consequence of the excessive increase in gasoline during the month of August.

But what are some methods that many have used? well many study their own itinerary in the best possible way in view of the holidays. Some prefer shorter routes avoiding tolls and staining on the highway i dealers offering competitive fuel prices.

Furthermore, almost everyone prefers refuel in self-service mode. With this trick you reduce expensive gasoline and you can get a saving of 6% In most cases. Obviously, the savings increase if you do choose white pumpsof stations without a logo that charge gasoline at lower and cheaper prices.

A trick to avoid expensive gasoline is also take the car to maintenance. In fact, if your own car you have a clogged air filter, you can consume more fuel on long trips. That is why it is good to leave with the car in excellent condition, to save on consumption and consequently on costs.

Then there are two tricks that very few know. For example, not everyone knows that it is also the time of day that affects the cost of gasoline. various distributors in the late afternoon Fuel discounts apply, so it may be useful to visit the chosen gas station at this time.

Refueling late at night can be beneficial for another reason as well. at night the the fuel seems to be thickerdue to the temperatures and this can make save a total of 3% on restocking.

In short, now that we know all the tricks to combat expensive gasoline, there is nothing left to do put them into practice and experience savings in this time of crisis.