Business

Goodbye fiscal truce, current accounts at risk. That’s why from December 15 there is a risk of foreclosure – Il Tempo

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman8 hours ago
0 55 1 minute read


The fiscal truce due to the Coronavirus pandemic ends. And, from December 15, for taxpayers late with the payment of scrapping and the balance and excerpt “frozen” several times during the emergency, the nightmare of foreclosures could be triggered.

New Irpef brackets, Prudenzano (Confintesa): the mountain has given birth to the mouse

It is the effect of the resumption of the normal deadlines of the fiscal Peace. Initially, the extension of the expiry of the installments was scheduled for last November 30th. Then an amendment in Parliament had established a further extension, albeit a very short one, to 9 November. Now, given the tax tolerance of five days, the real deadline is December 14th. Thus, those who have not regularized their position by that date could see the worst scenarios materialized from the next day.

Uphill maneuver, another round of consultations: Draghi asks everyone for cooperation

Among these, also the foreclosure of money on the current account. A move for which the Revenue Agency does not need judicial authorizations. The Treasury has only the duty to notify the deed to the person concerned. From that moment there are 60 days to pay and avoid the scenario. A nightmare for all taxpayers in difficulty.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman8 hours ago
0 55 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Jaguar Land Rover, record third quarter losses – Auto World

November 2, 2021

Car and motorcycle overhaul, price increases are starting. There is a bonus (but not for everyone): how to request it

November 2, 2021

Xiaomi, the smart air fryer is on offer for Black Friday

1 week ago

Petrol discount? Irrisorio Fiasco for the regional App

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button