Goodbye fiscal truce, current accounts at risk. That’s why from December 15 there is a risk of foreclosure – Il Tempo





The fiscal truce due to the Coronavirus pandemic ends. And, from December 15, for taxpayers late with the payment of scrapping and the balance and excerpt “frozen” several times during the emergency, the nightmare of foreclosures could be triggered.





It is the effect of the resumption of the normal deadlines of the fiscal Peace. Initially, the extension of the expiry of the installments was scheduled for last November 30th. Then an amendment in Parliament had established a further extension, albeit a very short one, to 9 November. Now, given the tax tolerance of five days, the real deadline is December 14th. Thus, those who have not regularized their position by that date could see the worst scenarios materialized from the next day.





Among these, also the foreclosure of money on the current account. A move for which the Revenue Agency does not need judicial authorizations. The Treasury has only the duty to notify the deed to the person concerned. From that moment there are 60 days to pay and avoid the scenario. A nightmare for all taxpayers in difficulty.