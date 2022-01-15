World

Goodbye green pass, Great Britain towards cancellation: only the obligation to wear a mask will remain indoors

Photo of James Reno James Reno7 hours ago
Introduced from London before Christmas, the English vaccination certificate will in all likelihood be abolished on January 26, the day on which Boris Johnson’s government will review the anti-Covid regulations and the provisions in force. To resist could only be the obligation to wear masks indoors.

At risk of ‘ban’ there is also work from home which, if passed, would leave only indoor masks as the only restriction because outdoor masks have never been imposed in Great Britain, at any stage of the pandemic.

When it was introduced last month, the green pass had seen the rebellion by as many as one hundred Conservative deputies and the measure was passed only thanks to the support of Labor (even the Liberal Democrats had voted against). Even Lord Frost, the pro Brexit minister, cited the green pass as one of the main reasons for his tear when he resoundedly resigned in December.

BoJo, politically weakened as he is now, especially after the party scandal for which his head was asked, would not have the strength to impose an extension of the measure without risking being ousted from Downing Street.

The only justification for the government’s backtracking are the positive data arriving on the pandemic front: there are “encouraging signs”, said the Minister of Health, that the infections are decreasing and that the health system is holding up to the impact of the Omicron variant . “During this wave – explained the minister – we have not seen an increase in the number of patients in intensive care and there are signs that the pace of hospitalizations is starting to slow down”.

