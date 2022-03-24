Goodbye Green Pass! We tell you where it will NOT be needed anymore from April 1st »ILMETEO.it

Green Pass, from 1st APRIL the rules changeFrom the next April 1stwith the end of the state of emergency, the anti-COVID rules are destined to change radically.

As foreseen by the latest decree signed by the Draghi government, the use of the Green Pass will be relaxed. The variation, as also reported by the newspaper Republicwill concern both its basic version, which is also obtained by means of a tampon, and the strengthened version, which requires vaccination or recovery.

In particular, there will be much more flexibility for entry into workplaces.

The Green pass, then, will be definitively abolished starting from next May 1st.

But where exactly will the two types of certification no longer be needed?

Since the beginning of April to go to work the over-50s will no longer have to show the Super Green Passbut ordinary certification will suffice. For over 50sthen, the suspension from work is completely eliminated in case of lack of vaccination, while the pecuniary sanction remains from 300 to 1500 euros if the basic Green Pass is not shown. Add to this an automatic fine of 100 euros from the Revenue Agencywhich should arrive in the summer for all no-vaxes.

From 1 April, even non-vaccinated people who had been suspended will be able to resume service.

Additionally, enhanced green certification will not be required to access public and long-distance transport, but also to sit outside bars and restaurants.

Here then is where the basic green certification will be needed instead of the reinforced one from April 1st to 30th: public and private workplaces, bars and restaurants (outdoors), tram, trains, planes, ships, other means of transport long-distance like bus, subways and other means of local public transport.

Free is also access to: pharmacies, supermarkets and grocery discount storesopticians, petrol stations, pet shops, schools, public offices for “essential and primary needs”, health facilities, outdoor sports activities, places for rehabilitation activitiescivil and religious ceremonies, courts and prisons.

From 1 May, the Green Pass will be definitively abolished in all places where it has been requested so far. Not only in the workplace and on public transport, therefore, but also in indoor bars and restaurants, as well as museums, cinemas and theaters. This applies to both types of certification: both the basic one and the reinforced one. It will therefore not be necessary to vaccinate or get a swab, but the immunization obligation for over 50s will remain until June 15.