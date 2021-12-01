Goodbye high blood sugar by following this diet

To counteract high blood sugar, nutrition and physical activity are important parts of a lifestyle. Especially when you have diabetes.

Along with other benefits, following a healthy meal plan and being active can help you maintain blood glucose level within the recommended limits

Eat a healthy diet to combat high blood sugar

At first sight it may seem obvious, But it’s worth remembering: A good diet is the key to lowering blood sugar levels and preventing diabetes from worsening.

You may find it easier start with small changes and get help from your family, friends and your trusted doctor. However, it is not about opting for a crash diet, but about make targeted measures.

It should be considered that i blood sugar levels they are among the most susceptible to major imbalances.

If your blood sugar levels should suddenly increase, you run the risk of suffering from one of the most common ailments: the high blood sugar.

In addition, hyperglycemia can affect almost all age groups.

You’re probably worried that having diabetes means giving up the foods you enjoy. The good news is that you can still eat your favorite foods, on the contrary you may need to eat smaller portions or consume them less often.

Basic rules for a healthy diet

Eating a healthy diet and exercising more often is good for everyone. This is especially necessary for people with type 2 diabetes because they often have more body fat than they should.

Excessive amount of body fat is the result of consuming more calories than can be consumed every day. Your body stores this extra energy in fat cells.

In the long run, weight gain from excess fat can lead to obesity and associated diseases, such as type 2 diabetes.

Once the causes and symptoms of hyperglycemia have been recognized, it is necessary to intervene by first modifying the diet, especially if you are diabetic.

Consequentially is essential leave space in your diet for foods: a low glycemic index, starting with fruit which “necessarily” must be low in sugar. Better to prefer industrial foods, Whole grains which contain a soluble fiber; low-calorie foods, such as vegetables; rich foods di Omega 3 and proteins such as cod, chicken breast, lean ricotta and eggs.

It is also advisable to use extra virgin olive oil for cooking and seasoning food. This is because fats have the property of delaying the digestion and absorption of glucose, thus keeping the glycemic peak under control. However, one is granted small amount of red wine.