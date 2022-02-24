Goodbye ‘Hoy’: After 18 years withdrawn and vetoed by Televisa, host goes to TV Azteca and arrives at ‘VLA’

Mexico City.- A beloved actress, host and singer, who spent years in Televisa and retired from soap operas 18 years ago, he goes to Aztec TV and arrives at come the joy with tremendous exclusive.

Is about Tatianawho is not only known for making children’s music, but also for her participation in programs on the San Ángel television station such as Everybody thinks they know and the most famous, Tatyana’s space.

The 53-year-old Mexican also acted in soap operas. On Amy, the girl with the blue backpack (2004) gave life to a mermaid and shared credits with Danna Paolahowever, went through a bitter divorce and finished vetoedBesides that He disappeared a TV time.

The call ‘queen of children’ caused a stir when she switched to the competition in 2010. Being ‘punished’ on Televisa for her ‘lack of loyalty’, on TV Azteca she was invited to be a judge on the reality show The academy and in 2012 he premiered his program The Tatyana Show.

Later he concentrated on music and although he retired for a while, he returned to release new material. In 2016, she caused a stir when it was reported that her veto in the Canal de Las Estrellas and went to enjoy the nightin addition to also program today.

In 2021, Tatiana surprised by participating in the Sunday reality show on Televisa Who is the mask? and almost reached the final, because he did an incredible role by disguising himself as ‘carnivorous‘, however, months later it was confirmed that he was returning to TV Azteca.

And it is that the talented artist decided to leave Televisa behind again and debuted in Junior MasterChef as a driver. For this reason, Venga la Alegría announced that this Thursday they will give the public an exclusive live show.

This Thursday at #VLA we have a great exclusive with our dear @oficial.tatiana! Don’t miss it tomorrow at 8:55 AM on @aztecauno!” they shared in the promo.

Some users could not help but react to her presence in the morning of Ajusco, as they commented that in Azteca the talent that once belonged to Televisa always ends, however, Tatiana will surely excite fans a lot, who assure that they already missed her on TV.

