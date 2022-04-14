Goodbye ‘Hoy’: After becoming a man and 9 years retired, actress resigns from TV Azteca and comes to Televisa

Mexico City.- A beloved actress, who stopped appearing in Televisa soap operas 9 years ago after losing its exclusivity, it renounces the ranks of Aztec TV after signing a project with them and he becomes a man on a popular show.

Is about kika edgarwho after having been a guest at the today program A few years ago, he returned to San Ángel to join a famous program that is on everyone’s lips.

As will be remembered, Kika began her artistic career in 1999 on Televisa and was part of the cast of several melodramas such as First love… at 1000 x hour, Real love, Clap… The place of your dreams, Because love rules Y Lie to live.

In 2005 he stood out by participating in Against all oddsthen turned man. The actress gave life to a man and a woman in this famous melodrama, shocking her transformation as she went from ‘Regina Fields‘ Y ‘gypsy moon‘ a ‘Alvaro Serrano‘.

After this tremendous acting challenge, the actress did not have a exclusivity contract on the television station, so after making his last telenovela on Televisa in 2013, in 2017 signed with TV Aztecawhere did Nothing personal.

Although this was the only project she did with Ajusco, Kika later switched to Telemundo. After a few years away from melodramas and television to dedicate herself to music, this year she returned to Televisa.

Joined to today program? No, although she has been in several capsules for the morning, because now she participates in the popular reality show Your face is familiar to methe first released after the expected merger between Televisa and Univisión.

After finishing the show this Sunday, the host Ana Brenda Contreras accompanied all the participants to use the randomiser and see what characters they will transform into for the next show.

It should be remembered that Kika had been characterized as the icons of Latin music Paulina Rubio, Amanda Miguel Y Mon Laferte in past broadcasts.

After Jahir the past program will shine like Laura Leon Y Sherlyn What Camilonow Kika will become a man again in his career, as he will reincarnate as the Spanish singer raphaelso it will surely leave you in shock next Sunday.

